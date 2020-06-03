Why Zarude wasn't in the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion trailer

A slew of new details were revealed for the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield expansions - The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra - but intriguingly Zarude was nowhere to be seen.

We got to see a closer look at the two new locations with further details of the Galarian Kanto birds revealed and even a potential tease of a new Pokemon. There was lots to wet the appetite for The Isle of Armor's release later this month but still no mention of Zarude.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise though, as the new Mythical Pokemon was never part of either of the Pokemon Sword and Shield DLCs. It has been promoted separately and was never mentioned under the umbrella of the expansions.

Pokemon Movie Coco and Zarude

The Rogue Monkey become was initially unveiled on this year's Pokemon Day. Later on it was reported that Zarude would be a downloadable gift that you could earn by watching the upcoming Pokemon Movie: Coco.

It was announced on May 13 that the Pokemon Movie: Coco would be delayed due to the global health crisis. It had been scheduled to release next month on July 10 and a new release date has yet to be announced.

The Pokemon Company didn't explicitly refer to Zarude but presumably this means the Dark and Grass-type Ruffian won't be coming until the movie does. After all if you have watched the trailer then it's clear why Zarude is coming alongside the movie - the story heavily features around the Mythical 'mon.

Don't worry though, we might have to wait a little while longer for Zarude but there are brand new Legendary Pokemon coming to Sword and Shield on June 17. This includes Kubfu and its evolution Urshifu, Calyrex and two new Regi legends in Regieleki and Regidrago.