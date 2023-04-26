Where to get Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York ticket: How to buy, add-ons, more

Niantic has revealed one of the in-person Pokemon Go Fest 2023 events will be held in New York City, New York in the US. Here’s everything trainers need to know about this North America-based event.

Developer Niantic has revealed the dates and locations for Go Fest 2023’s Global and in-person events coming later this summer.

In North America, Pokemon Go will host an event at Randall’s Island Park in New York City on Friday, August 18, 2023, until Sunday, August 20, 2023.

Article continues after ad

The New York City, NY event will be split into a Park Experience and City Experience which players can buy tickets for now. Here’s everything trainers need to know about buying their tickets, purchasing add-ons, and more.

Pokemon Go Fest New York will be a massive in-person event where players from all over gather to catch Pokemon.

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York: How to buy tickets

Trainers can buy tickets for the New York City event using Niantic’s official website. There, trainers can follow the steps listed below:

Sign in with your Pokemon Go account, using either Facebook or Google sign-in if you use another method to sign in to Pokemon Go, you will need to link either Google or Facebook After signing in, choose ‘Pokemon Go Fest 2023: New York City.’ Next, click ‘Get Tickets‘ and choose which date and time you want to attend. Select your mobile service provider (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, other) Choose the number of tickets you want to purchase and choose your ticket type. Tickets will cost players $25 until June 15, 2023, and $30 anytime afterward. Morning Park Experience (South Entrance) or Morning Park Experience (North Entrance)

and Check any add-ons you want to include. Enter your payment info and claim your ticket!

Once those steps are complete, Niantic will provide you with more information when the August 18 start date approaches.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Fest 2023 New York add-ons

There are a handful of different add-ons each with different prices and benefits. These bonuses will be active throughout New York City from Friday, August 18 through Sunday, August 20, 2023

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Raid Lover add-on ($15)

Up to 18 free Raid Passes per day by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms

5,000 additional XP awarded for completed raids

6 additional Candy for catching Pokémon in 5-star and Mega Raids

3 additional Candy XL for catching Pokémon in 5-star and Mega Raids (Trainers level 31+)

Egg-thusiast ($15)

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance

Increased chance of receiving 10 km Eggs from spinning PokéStops and Gyms

3× Hatch Stardust

3× Hatch XP

3× Hatch Candy

Citywide Gameplay ($20)

According to the official website, “This add-on only enables additional citywide gameplay. The Randall’s Island Park event experience will only be available on your primary event day at the time indicated on your ticket.”

The add-on also provides an additional day of the same citywide gameplay experience but does not include Special or Timed Research.

Article continues after ad

T-shirt Pre-order ($27)

This add-on allows trainers to collect an event-exclusive Pokemon Go Fest 2023 T-shirt at the event. Each T-shirt also comes with a code players can redeem in-game to get a matching Avatar item.

It’s important to note that T-shirt pre-orders are limited and cannot be refunded.

Fancy trying out this event in Pokemon Go, or are you looking to be the very best like no one ever was? Take a look at our handy guides for all things Pokemon Go:

Article continues after ad

Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Sierra counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | Pinap Berries guide | Sinnoh Stones guide | What are Strange Eggs? | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go types chart | How to get shiny Charmander in Pokemon Go | Eevee evolutions names guide for Pokemon Go