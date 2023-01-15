Where to find Wingull & Pelipper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are plenty of great Flying-type Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet, including Generation 3’s Water-type birds, Wingull and Pelipper. Here’s how to find them in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a ton of new Pokemon, including a handful of Flying-types like Wattrel, Bombirdier, and Flamigo.

However, there are plenty of Flying-types that return from past Generations, including Hoenn’s native Water/Flying-type birds, Wingull and Pelipper.

While incredibly weak to Electric-type Pokemon, Wingull and Pelipper have plenty of utility on weather-based teams thanks to their abilities and movesets. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these two seafaring birds in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like real-world seagulls, Wingull is mainly found flying above Paldea’s oceans and coasts. Specifically, trainers looking to catch Wingull can find it commonly flying above the south and west Paldean Sea locations.

However, it’s important to note that, according to its Pokedex entry, Wingull is only found during the day. As such, trainers will need to wait until the sun rises to try and catch one.

The Pokemon Company Wingull is found in the southern and western Paldean sea.

Where to find Pelipper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Pelipper only appears during the day. However, unlike Wingull Pelipper is mainly found flying above the Northern Paldean Sea. From the coast of the Asado Desert to the north of the region, trainers can find Pelipper in the wild.

How to evolve Wingull in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who’ve raised Pelipper in past Generations will be familiar with how it evolves, as the method has not changed. Trainers simply need to raise Wingull to level 25, where it will evolve into Pelipper.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Wingull and Pelipper in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

