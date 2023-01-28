Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has a ton of powerful Fire-type Pokemon for trainers to use, like Generation 3’s Coal Pokemon: Torkoal. Here’s how players can find this fire tortoise around the Paldea region.

With 400 Pokemon for trainers to find around the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet offers plenty of variety for those looking to use Pokemon they’ve never trained before.

As such, some trainers may shy away from Pokemon that don’t have evolutions, like Bruxish or Falinks, due to the lack of a major stat increase or type change may sound unappealing to some.

However, those trainers would be missing out on some surprisingly powerful Pokemon, like Generation 3’s Fire-type Torkoal. As such, this guide will show trainers how they can find Torkoal in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Torkoal in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Torkoal is considered a rare spawn in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet and is only found in certain areas of East Province (Area Three). Trainers should search for Torkoal in the western half of East Province (Area Three) as well as the far eastern coast.

To help encounter Torkoal more often, players should consider eating a sandwich that raises the encounter rate for Fire-type Pokemon, such as the Pickle sandwich.

The Pokemon Company Torkoal is a rare encounter in East Province (Area Three).

Can Torkoal evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Sadly, Torkoal did not get a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, unlike other returning Pokemon such as Bisharp and Primeape. This means that Torkoal’s stats will not receive a sizable boost other than natural increases through leveling up.

The Pokemon Company Despite not having an evolution, Torkoal is able to hold its own in battle.

Still, Torkoal’s base stats are quite respectable, especially thanks to its impressive base 140 Defense stat. Additionally, Torkoal has 85 base Attack and Special Attack, meaning it can hold its on it battle fairly well.

