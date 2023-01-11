A Held Item with a long history of competitive use in Pokemon battling, known as the Life Orb, returns in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Life Orb in Generation 9.

In competitive Pokemon battling, Held Items are incredible assets that can turn the tide of battle in the trainer’s favor. Thankfully, there’s a ton of variety in Scarlet & Violet’s Held Items, with plenty of new and returning items to choose from.

While newly introduced items like the Mirror Herb and Covert Cloak have plenty of utility in battle, long-time fans may find comfort in staple items that have returned in Generation 9.

One of those items is the Life Orb, which trainers have relied on in the competitive battling scene for years now. As such, here’s everything players need to know about the Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, including where to find it and what it does.

Where to find the Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are a couple of different ways that trainers can get a Life Orb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though both with probably take quite a bit of time to get. First, trainers can get a guaranteed, free Life Orb in Casseroya Lake through an Item Ball on the western island near the coast.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can find a guaranteed Life Orb as an Item Ball at the location in Casseroya Lake in the image above.

However, if players want to buy additional Life Orbs, they can do so at Mesagoza’s Delibird Presents shop. These Life Orbs will cost 50,000 and are only available once they have finished the main story and seen credits.

What does the Life Orb do?

The Life Orb is a Held Item that boosts the power of a Pokemon’s damaging moves, but in turn, damages that Pokemon by 10% of their max HP. At first glance, some players might shy away from using the Life Orb as it actively harms their own Pokemon, but it can be powerful in the right situations.

In general, the Life Orb is best used on Pokemon who could be considered “Sweepers,” meaning Pokemon that are fast and hit very hard. In Scarlet & Violet, Dragapult, Flutter Mane, or even Meowscarada could be classified as sweepers.

Additionally, the Life Orb has great utility for Pokemon with the abilities Magic Guard and Sheer Force. While not many native Paldean Pokemon know Magic Guard, Pokemon like Cetitan, Copperajah, and Braviary know Sheer Force and can benefit from the Life Orb.

The Pokemon Company The Life Orb increases the power of damaging moves but hurts the Pokemon each turn.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Life Orb. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

