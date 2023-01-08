Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

The Focus Sash is a staple in Pokemon’s competitive battling scene and players can get one for free in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Focus Sash in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of Held Items, along with brand new ones like the Covert Cloak and the Loaded Dice.

One of the returning Held Items is the Focus Sash, which has been a staple item in the competitive Pokemon battling community for years.

Thankfully, in Generation 9 getting competitive Held Items is easier than ever before. This guide will go over a handful of ways that trainers can get their own Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find the Focus Sash in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers can get a free, guaranteed Focus Sash by battling a certain number of trainers in West Province (Area Two). The Battle League Rep located at the Pokemon Center east of Port Marinada will give you a free Focus Sash after defeating four trainers in the area.

The Pokemon Company Trainers can buy the Focus Sash from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza after earning four Gym Badges.

Additionally, there is a way to purchase multiple Focus Sashes though it is quite expensive. Trainers can buy the Focus Sash for 50,000 from the Delibird Presents shop in Mesagoza after earning four Gym Badges.

What does the Focus Sash do?

The Focus Sash is a Held Item that prevents a Pokemon from fainting in one hit. If a Pokemon holding a Focus Sash is hit with a move that would normally knock it out, it will survive with 1 HP.

Alongside this perk, the Focus Sash can also protect the holder from self-inflicted confusion damage and at least one strike from multi-strike moves like Icicle Spear or Bullet Seed.

As such, it’s an incredibly helpful item to give to fragile Pokemon who have high Attack stats, as it will often ensure they are able to at least attack once per battle before being knocked out.

The Pokemon Company The Focus Sash is an incredibly helpful item in battle that can ensure a Pokemon survives a devastating attack.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Focus Sash. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

