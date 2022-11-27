Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Game Freak is taking competitive battling up a notch in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet thanks to new items like the Covert Cloak. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding a Covert Cloak for themselves.

A fully open world and three different story paths weren’t the only big changes The Pokemon Company introduced in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The games introduced a variety of new elements to Pokemon battles, including new items and moves.

Developer Game Freak also introduced a host of new Held Items, like the Covert Cloak, that come with all-new effects that add a whole new level of strategy in competitive battling.

The Covert Cloak in particular is helpful for mitigating some benefits that an opponent may get from certain moves in battle. This guide will go over everything players need to know about where to find the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find the Covert Cloak in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to some Held Items like the Loaded Dice, there is more than one way for players to obtain the Covert Cloak – although one is more convenient than the other.

First, players can simply buy a Covert Cloak from the Delibird Presents store in Lavencia any time they want. However, the Covert Cloak will cost players 20,000, so those looking to purchase one for themselves may need to stock up on funds before making the trek to Lavencia.

The Pokemon Company Players can purchase the Covert Cloak from Delibird Presents as many times as they wish.

The second guaranteed way to obtain a Covert Cloak requires a bit more work but is free. Players can find a Covert Cloak in an item Ball in Montenevera.

The item ball is located behind the houses and next to a tree on the west of the Pokemon Center. Of course, Montenevera is quite a bit further than Levencia.

Additionally, the journey to Montenevera is much more difficult thanks to its altitude and the fact that high-level wild Pokemon populate the surrounding area.

What does the Covert Cloak do?

The Covert Cloak is similar to items like the Mirror Herb, in that its user somewhat relies on the opponent’s actions in battle to be effective.

The Covert Cloak protects the wielder from the additional effects of moves. For example, if the opponent used Ice Fang, a Pokemon holding a Covert Cloak would never be frozen or flinch.

However, there are some moves that aren’t affected by the Covert Cloak as their “additional effects” are not considered as such. These include switch-out moves like Dragon Tail, type-changing moves like Soak, or HP-draining moves like Giga Drain.

The Covert Cloak is a truly defensive Held Item and can prove useful in a lot of different situations thanks to how many moves have additional effects in Generation 9.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Covert Cloak. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

