Where to find the Ability Shield item in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will want the Ability Shield item to take on powerful Five and Six-Star Tera Raids. Here is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have plenty of options to pass time when reaching the end-game. Whether they want to make sandwiches and hunt Shiny Pokemon or explore the open-world map of Paldea to complete their Pokedex, there is no shortage of extra tasks to complete.

However, one of the current favorite activities for many players after completing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is Tera Raid battles. These Raids spawn daily around Paldea, and come in a range of difficulties, from One-Star to Six-Star encounters. However, the Five and Six-Star Tera Raids can be particularly difficult for those who aren’t prepared.

To help with this, players can purchase a few items like the new Ability Shield to boost stats and offer protection in a Tera Raid. Below is everything to know about the Ability Shield and where to find it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Buy the Ability Shield in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike some items in Paldea that can be found around the map for free, players will only be able to purchase the Ability Shield in Mesagoza.

The Ability Shield can be found at the Delibird Presents for 20,000 LP or PokeCoins. Players will find it under the battle items menu.

What does the Ability Shield do?

According to its entry on Serebii.net, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Ability Shield item protects against Ability Changing moves.

This means that moves like “Worry Seed”, which change a Pokemon’s Ability to “Insomnia”, won’t have any effect.

In Pokemon Tera Raids, this can be especially important for those who have outfitted Pokemon with specific Abilities like Azumarill’s “Huge Power”, which doubles its Attack stat.

