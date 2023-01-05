Where to find Sunkern & Sunflora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Sunkern and Sunflora are two of the earliest Grass-types found in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though they might prove underwhelming. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the two Sunflower Pokemon in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features a variety of returning Pokemon that fans know from previous Generations. From Pseudo-Legendaries like Tyranitar returning to less impressive returns like Luvdisc.

Interestingly, one of the absolute weakest Pokemon returns in Generation 9 in the form of Sunkern, which boasts an unimpressive 30-base stat total in each of its main stats.

Thankfully, it gets somewhat of a boost in overall stats and potential once it evolves into Sunflora. So, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these Sunflower Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Sunkern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sunkern is one of the earliest Pokemon players can encounter after heading out from Cabo Poco and Poco Path. Trainers can find Sunkern commonly around Los Platos and South Province (Area Two) near the bridge to Mesagoza and the river south of the olive fields.

The Pokemon Company Sunkern is a common encounter during the game’s tutorial with Nemona.

Where to find Sunflora in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its pre-evolution Sunkern, Sunflora isn’t found very early on the natural path through Scarlet & Violet. Notably, Sunflora is commonly found around areas with flowers.

Trainers can find Sunflower in the following areas:

South Province (Area Six) – around Alfornada

East Paldean Sea – rarely on the small island southeast of Levincia

Tagtree Thicket

North Province (Area Three)

Funnily enough, Sunflora isn’t naturally found anywhere near Artazon, despite the town and its Gym Leader Brassius focusing heavily on the Sunflower-shaped Pokemon.

The Pokemon Company Sunflora is only found in a handful of locations around Paldea, despite its prevalence in Artazon.

How to evolve Sunkern in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sunkern is one of the very few Pokemon that evolves through the Sun Stone, alongside others like Petilil and Cottonee.

As such, players can evolve Sunkern at any level as long as they have a Sun Stone. Unfortunately, the Sun Stone is one of the various evolution stones that can’t be bought from the Delibird Shop. Thankfully, there are a few different ways to find it around Paldea.

Players can earn an easy, guaranteed Sun Stone by completing Artazon’s Gym Challenge, which is Sunflora Hide and Seek. Aside from that, players can find Sun Stones as random shiny objects in the following areas: The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), East Province (Area Three), and West Province (Area One).

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Sunkern and Sunflora in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

