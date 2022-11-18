Where to find Stantler & Wyrdeer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Stantler — and even its Hisuian evolution Wyrdeer — return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything players need to know about them on their journey through Paldea.

Among the many returning Pokemon from previous Generations, trainers can once again catch the Big Horn Pokemon, Stantler, in Scarlet & Violet.

While Stantler was one of Generation 2’s Normal-type Pokemon that didn’t really stand out thanks to its lack of evolution, it finally got one in through Pokemon Legends Arceus in the form of Wyrdeer.

While trainers can find both Pokemon in Paldea, it might take a bit of outside help to get Wyrdeer in their game. Anyway, here’s everything players need to know about catching Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Stantler in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players looking to catch a Stantler for themselves can find them around the rocky, hilly area of South Province (Area Five) and South Province (Area Three).

The Pokemon Company Stantler can only be found in the southeast portion of Paldea.

How to get Wyrdeer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, trainers looking to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer straight from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are out of luck. However, that doesn’t mean trainers can’t use Wyrdeer for themselves in Paldea.

Wyrdeer is one of the many Home-exclusive Pokemon alongside other the likes Hisuian forms like Zorua and new evolutions like Kleavor.

The Pokemon Company Pokemon native to the ancient Hisui region will need to be transferred from Pokemon Home.

As such, trainers who used a Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends Arceus must move it to Home and then transfer it to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet when the feature becomes available sometime in Spring 2023.

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Stantler and Wyrdeer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

