Where to find Sizzlipede in Pokemon Sword & Shield

One of the rarest Pokemon in Sword & Shield is Sizzlipede. Those still looking for the tiny Fire insect to complete their Pokedex are in luck as there is actually an easier method to catching it than you'd think.

Sword & Shield made its debut in 2019, and brought the Pokemon series into its eighth generation. The Nintendo Switch title introduced fans to the Galar region for the very first time, and included new game features such as Dynamaxing and Max Raids.

Advertisement

While many have long beaten the RPG's story, some Trainers are still looking for Sizzlipede to finish their Pokedex. The tiny little monster has a spawn rate as low as 1%, however there is a method that will make it show up 50% of the time.

How to easily find & catch Sizzlipede in Sword & Shield

Many Sword & Shield owners will be familiar with Centiskorch as the towering Fire centipede is one of Gym Leader Kabu's main monsters. However, its first evolution, Sizzlipede, has one of the rarest spawn rates in the game.

Advertisement

According to its Pokedex entry, the creature is said to store flammable gas within its body. The 'mon wraps itself around its foes and "cooks them in its coils."

Technically, Trainers can catch this Pokemon during the Motostoke Gym trial. Though many often miss this, thus leaving them to catch it in the wild with a 1% spawn rate. Thankfully, there is an easier method to capturing it.

The "Flash Fire" method

Step 1: Fast travel to Route 3 next to Motostoke. Once you arrive, head right until you are just left of the town's entrance. Look for a Vulpix in the overworld. If you don't see one, then go into Motostoke before turning around to reset the monsters in the area.

Fast travel to Route 3 next to Motostoke. Once you arrive, head right until you are just left of the town's entrance. Look for a Vulpix in the overworld. If you don't see one, then go into Motostoke before turning around to reset the monsters in the area. Step 2: Once you catch Vulpix, go to it's Summary and make sure it has the Flash Fire ability which should be listed on its stats page. Having this will make Fire Pokemon be attracted to you, thus increasing their spawn rate. Put the creature in the first slot of your lineup.

Once you catch Vulpix, go to it's Summary and make sure it has the Flash Fire ability which should be listed on its stats page. Having this will make Fire Pokemon be attracted to you, thus increasing their spawn rate. Put the creature in the first slot of your lineup. Step 3: Return to the tall grass patch next to the Motostoke entrance, and look for a red exclamation mark. Sizzlipede only shows up in surprise battles. With Vulpix in your group, its spawn rate is now boosted to 50%, seeing as he is one of the few Fire monsters in the area. Keep running around the grass until it battles you, although it should be fairly quick with the ability.

Return to the tall grass patch next to the Motostoke entrance, and look for a red exclamation mark. Sizzlipede only shows up in surprise battles. With Vulpix in your group, its spawn rate is now boosted to 50%, seeing as he is one of the few Fire monsters in the area. Keep running around the grass until it battles you, although it should be fairly quick with the ability. Step 4: We recommend having a 'mon in your party that has False Swipe, Sleep, or Paralysis. Use a Great Ball or Ultra ball to increase your chances, and that's it! Pretty easy, right?

You can also just run around the Route 3 grass area outside of Motostoke using the map location we posted above. The insect has a spawn rate of 1% as mentioned earlier, however we find the Flash Fire method to be much quicker.

Advertisement

According to Serebii, the 'mon can also be found in five 5-star Max Raid battles. Another method is catching two of its evolution Centiskorch and leaving them at a breeder. You can also leave one of those with a Ditto, and the egg will be Sizzlipede.

Raid Den locations

Dusty Bowl

Giant's Cap

Hammerlocke Hills

Lake of Outrage

Stony Wilderness

While Sizzlipede is fairly easy to get if you catch him during the Motostoke Gym challenge, it's an easy mistake to make to accidentally pass up on it. Trainers have several other options to filling its Dex entry, with the Flash Fire method being rather easy.

Despite only releasing in November 2019, the Gen VIII iteration has been an absolute smash hit and has already become the third highest-selling title in the Pokemon franchise.