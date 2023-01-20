Where to find Shroomish & Breloom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a ton of returning Pokemon from past Generations, such as Shroomish and Breloom from Hoenn. Here’s how trainers can find them around the Paldea region.

With 400 Pokemon for trainers to find and catch, Scarlet & Violet has plenty of variety for trainers who like to experiment with creatures they haven’t used before.

Populating a majority of those 400 Pokemon are returning monsters from past Generations, such as Grimer, Murkrow, and Wingull to name a few.

Among those returning Pokemon are Generation 3’s Grass-type Pokemon Shroomish and Breloom—the latter of which gains a fairly unique type combo in Grass/Fighting. As such, trainers may want to know exactly where they can find Shroomish to raise it into Breloom.

Where to find Shroomish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Shroomish is only found in a handful of locations throughout Paldea. According to its Pokedex entry, Shroomish likes being near trees and enjoys the shade, so players will find it more often in an area with lots of trees.

Trainers can find Shroomish in the following areas:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

West Province (Area Three)

Medali

Where to find Breloom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Breloom is commonly found near trees. However, unlike Shroomish, Breloom is only found in West Province (Area Three) in the forested area just outside of Medali. Breloom is often found leading packs of wild Shroomish.

The Pokemon Company Breloom is only found in West Province (Area Three) just outside of Medali.

How to evolve Shroomish in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who’ve raised Shroomish in Hoenn should be familiar with how it evolves as the method has not changed since its introduction. To evolve Shroomish simply raise it to level 23, where it will evolve into Breloom and gain Fighting as a secondary type.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Shroomish and Breloom in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

