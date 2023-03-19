Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes plenty of Generation 3 Pokemon, like the eternally feuding Fang Snake Pokemon Seviper.

Fans of Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire who are exploring Scarlet & Violet will find plenty of creatures introduced in Generation 3 roaming the Paldea region.

Pokemon like Shroomish, Wingull, and Cacnea along with their evolutions return in Generation 9, and make for strong additions to any team.

Another iconic Pokemon the Hoenn region that returns in Scarlet & Violet is Seviper, who is once again at odds its long-time rival Zangoose. Here’s where players can find this devious Poison-type Pokemon around the Paldea region.

Where to find Seviper in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Seviper’s Pokedex entry, the Poison-type is only found in the Southeast corner of the Paldea region. Specifically, Seviper is found in the following areas:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Seviper is only found in the Southeast corner of the Paldea region.

Players familiar with Generation 3 will remember Seviper and Zangoose are known for constantly fighting with one another in the wild. True to its lore, Seviper and Zangoose are found in the exact same area in the Paldea region.

As such, if players happen to stumble upon a wild Zangoose, that means that Seviper can likely be found nearby.

Does Seviper evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Like its rival Zangoose, Seviper also did not receive a new evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, unlike Dunsparce and Girafarig. As such, Seviper’s base stats will remain relatively unchanged as trainers raise its level.

The Pokemon Company Seviper can make for an effective mixed attacker, but it’s fairly slow.

Despite not having an evolution, Seviper’s base stats are fairly solid. Unlike Zangoose which is solely a physical attacker, both Seviper’s base Attack and Special Attack stats are 100. Unfortunately, Seviper trades a bit of its Speed to make up for it, as it only has a middling base 65 Speed stat.

While Seviper’s stat spread may make it a bit harder to use in the late-game compared to Zangoose, it can still hold its own against many opponents with the right Nature, Held Items and moveset.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Seviper in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

