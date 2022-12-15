Where to find Rufflet & Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Although Rufflet is a fairly common and early encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers may have some trouble finding Braviary. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding both Rufflet and Braviary around Paldea.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a lot of strong Flying-type Pokemon, like the newly introduced Wattrel and Kilowattrel, who boasts the fairly uncommon Electric/Flying-type combo.
Generation 5’s Rufflet and Braviary also return in Scarlet & Violet, and while they face stiff competition from Pokemon like Staraptor and Corviknight, they are both strong flying types in their own right.
However, it’s important to note that Rufflet will take a lot of commitment to evolve, and Braviary is quite hard to find in the wild. Regardless, here’s everything trainers need to know about catching these two Eagle Pokemon in Generation 9.
Where to find Rufflet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Rufflet can be found fairly early on in a trainer’s journey through Paldea but is also commonly found in nearly every major region as well.
Notably, players can find Rufflet in the following areas
- South Province (Area One) – the northern section of the area
- South Province (Area Four)
- South Province (Area Five) – the northern rocky section
- South Province (Area Six)
- Asado Desert
- Glaseado Mountain – all around the base
- North Province (Area One)
- North Province (Area Two)
- Zapapico
Where to find Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Braviary is a bit of an odd case to find in the wild. While the game’s Pokedex states that its habitat is unknown, players can actually find it very rarely in the wild in both the Asado Desert and South Province (Area Three).
As these are very rare encounters, it will likely take players quite some time to find a Braviary in these areas.
How to evolve Rufflet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Rufflet evolves into Braviary at level 54. Naturally, those who found Rufflet early in their journey will need to invest a lot of time if they want to evolve it naturally.
However, those who simply want to find Braviary for Pokedex completion should case a Rufflet in North Province (Area One), is they will be much higher level than other areas.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Rufflet and Braviary in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
