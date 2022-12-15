Where to find Rufflet & Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Although Rufflet is a fairly common and early encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, trainers may have some trouble finding Braviary. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding both Rufflet and Braviary around Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a lot of strong Flying-type Pokemon, like the newly introduced Wattrel and Kilowattrel, who boasts the fairly uncommon Electric/Flying-type combo.

Generation 5’s Rufflet and Braviary also return in Scarlet & Violet, and while they face stiff competition from Pokemon like Staraptor and Corviknight, they are both strong flying types in their own right.

However, it’s important to note that Rufflet will take a lot of commitment to evolve, and Braviary is quite hard to find in the wild. Regardless, here’s everything trainers need to know about catching these two Eagle Pokemon in Generation 9.

Where to find Rufflet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rufflet can be found fairly early on in a trainer’s journey through Paldea but is also commonly found in nearly every major region as well.

Notably, players can find Rufflet in the following areas

South Province (Area One) – the northern section of the area

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five) – the northern rocky section

South Province (Area Six)

Asado Desert

Glaseado Mountain – all around the base

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Rufflet is a common encounter throughout Paldea, but it will take a lot of investment to evolve.

Where to find Braviary in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Braviary is a bit of an odd case to find in the wild. While the game’s Pokedex states that its habitat is unknown, players can actually find it very rarely in the wild in both the Asado Desert and South Province (Area Three).

Email Sign up

As these are very rare encounters, it will likely take players quite some time to find a Braviary in these areas.

The Pokemon Company Though the Pokedex lists Braviary’s habitats as unknown, it is actually a very rare encounter in both desert areas.

How to evolve Rufflet in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Rufflet evolves into Braviary at level 54. Naturally, those who found Rufflet early in their journey will need to invest a lot of time if they want to evolve it naturally.

However, those who simply want to find Braviary for Pokedex completion should case a Rufflet in North Province (Area One), is they will be much higher level than other areas.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Rufflet and Braviary in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

