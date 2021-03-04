Where to find Riolu in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Both Riolu and Lucario are some of the most popular Pokemon to ever be released, but finding them can be a little tricky in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.

Fiding Riolu is pretty similar to other rare species like Munchlax as it also has a unique way of being found. In fact, the beloved Fighting-type can’t be found in the wild at all. This means you’ll need to visit a certain area if you wish to add it to your team.

While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes will likely bring a few minor changes to Gen 4, a lot of the Pokemon and their catching methods will likely remain the same. In theory, this means that the method for obtaining Riolu should be unchanged.

If you wish to add this feisty Fighting-type to your team or simply wish to catch ‘em all, then we’ve got you covered.

How to catch Riolu in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

As we stated earlier, Riolu can not be encountered in the wild. It doesn’t matter how long you wade through the tall grass, this Pokemon will not appear in any of Sinnoh’s routes. Instead, you’ll need to do the following:

Make sure you have an open slot in your party. Head over to Canalave City. Take the ferry to Iron Island. Run through the cave until you meet Riley. Team up with Riley and take down the Pokemon Trainers in the cave. Defeat the Team Galactic grunts at the end of the cave.

Once you’ve done the above steps, Riley will thank you for helping him and give you an egg. This Pokemon egg will hatch into Riolu after you have walked, run, or rode around for a total of 6,400 steps.

The number of steps required to hatch Riolu will be cut in half if you have a Pokemon with Flame Body or the Magma Armor ability in your party.

How to evolve Riolu in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

In order to evolve Riolu into Lucario, you’ll need to max out its happiness level and level it up during the day. You can raise Riolu’s happiness levels in a number of ways:

Equip the Riolu with the Soothe Bell and travel around with it. Use Riolu in battle. Get a massage at Ribbon Syndicate (Resort Area of the Battle Zone). Feed it Kelpsy, Hondew, Tamato, Pomeg, Qualot, and Grepa berries.

Once you’ve maxed out Riolu’s happiness levels, you’ll be rewarded with your very own Lucario.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about obtaining Riolu and Lucario in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl.