Where to find Poochyena and Mightyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Poochyena and its evolution Mightyena make a return in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. Here’s how trainers can find these two Dark-type Pokemon in Kitakami.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion is out now, and trainers are eagerly exploring everything this rural land has to offer while searching for new Pokemon.

Plenty of new Pokemon return from past Generations in the Teal Mask, including monsters like Timburr, Ekans, and Yanma.

Another returning Pokemon is Poochyena, the Bite Pokemon from Ruby & Sapphire. Trainers looking to catch this scrappy Dark-type and its evolution Mightyena can read on below.

Where to find Poochyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Poochyena is one of the first Pokemon trainers can stumble across in the Teal Mask expansion, as it is found around the Bus Stop below Apple Hills as well as the area around Mossui Town.

The Pokemon Company Poochyena is found in grassy areas around Kitakami in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

Where to find Mightyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers looking to skip Poochyena and go straight to Mightyena are in luck because this Pokemon can be found in the wild too.

While its Pokedex entry states it lives in grass areas, Mightyena is a rare encounter in the wild. Thus, it may take some time before players find it.

Mightyena is found in the following areas:

Wistful Fields

Paradise Barrens (near grass)

Kitakami Woods

The Pokemon Company Mightyena is found rarely in grassy areas around Kitakami.

How to evolve Poochyena into Mightyena

Fans who’ve trained a Poochyena in the past will be relieved to know its evolution method has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To evolve Poochyena into Mightyena, simply raise it to level 18.

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Poochyena and Mightyena in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

