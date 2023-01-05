Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pincurchin is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Falinks, Corviknight, and Applin.

Among those returning Pokemon is Pincurchin, the tiny Electric Sea Urchin Pokemon. While some may find Pincurchin a bit underwhelming, it does have some things that set it apart like it’s being the only Pokemon in Generation 9 to learn the move Zing Zap through leveling up.

However, it might prove to be a bit difficult to find Pincurchin in the wild in order for trainers to add it to their team or complete their Pokedex. As such, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding this spiny Sea Urchin in Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

True to its Pokedex entry, Pincurchin is only found on the various beaches scattered around Paldea’s coast. Trainers can find Pincurchin on the beaches listed below:

South Province (Area Five) – Secluded Beach

East Province (Area Two) – the beach before Levincia

North Province (Area One)

Glaseado Mountain – the beach leading from the northern river

North Province (Area Three) – the beach behind Ortega’s base

Port Marinada – the beach surrounding the port

The Pokemon Company True to its Pokedex entry, Pincurchin is only found on beaches around the Paldea region.

Does Pincurchin evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Pincurchin did not receive an evolution in Generation 9, as Primeape and Bisharp did. As such, players should expect Pincurchin’s stats to stay the same throughout raising it.

However, unlike some other Pokemon who don’t evolve, Pincurchin has fairly respectable stats despite its lack of evolution. Its base stat total adds up to 435, with a solid 101 base Attack stat as well as 95 base Defense.

The Pokemon Company Pincurchin is a tiny, black Sea Urchin Pokemon with a yellow mouth.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pincurchin in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

