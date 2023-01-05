Pincurchin is one of the many returning Pokemon from Generation 8 found around the Paldea region. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a number of different Pokemon that were introduced in Generation 8, like Falinks, Corviknight, and Applin.
Among those returning Pokemon is Pincurchin, the tiny Electric Sea Urchin Pokemon. While some may find Pincurchin a bit underwhelming, it does have some things that set it apart like it’s being the only Pokemon in Generation 9 to learn the move Zing Zap through leveling up.
However, it might prove to be a bit difficult to find Pincurchin in the wild in order for trainers to add it to their team or complete their Pokedex. As such, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding this spiny Sea Urchin in Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Pincurchin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
True to its Pokedex entry, Pincurchin is only found on the various beaches scattered around Paldea’s coast. Trainers can find Pincurchin on the beaches listed below:
- South Province (Area Five) – Secluded Beach
- East Province (Area Two) – the beach before Levincia
- North Province (Area One)
- Glaseado Mountain – the beach leading from the northern river
- North Province (Area Three) – the beach behind Ortega’s base
- Port Marinada – the beach surrounding the port
Does Pincurchin evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?
Unfortunately, Pincurchin did not receive an evolution in Generation 9, as Primeape and Bisharp did. As such, players should expect Pincurchin’s stats to stay the same throughout raising it.
However, unlike some other Pokemon who don’t evolve, Pincurchin has fairly respectable stats despite its lack of evolution. Its base stat total adds up to 435, with a solid 101 base Attack stat as well as 95 base Defense.
And that's everything trainers need to know about finding Pincurchin in Generation 9.
