Where to find Phione & Manaphy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Pokemon Legends Arceus has some great post-game content for players to complete, including some rare Pokemon that cannot be obtained during the regular course of the game. Manaphy and Phione are two fine examples of this, and we’ll show you how to get them.

The new Hisui lands boast a whopping 243 Pokemon for players to capture in Pokemon Legends Arceus, spanning multiple generations. Many are veterans of the series familiar to most, whereas some represent the more recent entries in the franchise.

The majority of Pokemon in Arceus can be found wandering around the lands exploring and racking up their steps for the day. Some are more exclusive and are tied to post-game content and missions.

Advertisement

Phione and Manaphy fall into this category, and there are certain conditions that have to be met to acquire these mythical water Pokemon.

Contents

Where to find Phione & Manaphy

You won’t be able to stumble across either Manaphy or Phione in any of the Hisui sub-areas, instead, they can only be accessed through a Request.

Once you finish the game’s main story, both can be obtained when you’ve taken the mission from the Professor’s blackboard in Galactic HQ — ‘Request 66 – The Sea’s Legend.’

How to complete The Sea’s Legend Request in Legends Arceus

There are some very specific steps you’ll need to perform to complete this quest. It isn’t as simple as researching a Pokemon or your typical fetch quest. The Sea’s Legend requires a bit more gusto, but that’s because your reward is slightly more extravagant than usual.

Advertisement

Read More: Bizarre Pokemon Legends Arceus glitch makes trees battle you instead

The origin of the mission can be traced back to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl as a book in the game’s library contains the following passage of text:

“Once upon a time in the East Sea, there was a Pokémon known as the prince. A brave human asked Pokémon living in the sea to let them see the prince.

Mantyke, Buizel, and a Qwilfish with huge spikes acknowledged the human’s bravery and joined them. Together, they set off in a boat over the sunset-streaked sea, sailing through the ocean gate stretched over the waves. News of this reached the ears of the prince, who went to meet the brave little party at the Seaside Hollow.”

Advertisement

With this information in hand, we can show you the complete instructions to triggering the Pokemon.

Make ‘The Sea’s Legend’ your active quest Head to the Cobalt Coastlands and catch a Buizel, Mantyke, and Qwilfish there (they have to be from there) Now, evolve your Qwilfish into Overqwil — we have a detailed guide here if you’re unsure how Make sure all three Pokemon are in your party In the Cobalt Coastlands, make sure your game is set to evening time Head for the far East of the map to the two large spiky rocks out in the water resembling an arch Using your Basculegion water mount, ride right through the two rocks and a cutscene should trigger Head just south-east of ‘Seagrass Haven,’ and there will be two cave entrances, keep going along until you get to one that will trigger another cutscene Once inside, you’ll encounter three Phiones and one Manaphy

How to catch Phione & Manaphy in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You will have no say in the matter in how to catch them/battle them, the only way to catch them will be during a fight with all four ‘Mon in the cave.

Read More: How to increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Arceus

You should save your game so that you can quickly reload in case you happen to defeat anyone unintentionally and want a quick go at capturing both unique Pokemon again.

Here are our best tips for dealing with the fight:

We’d focus on Manaphy as they are a higher level than the three Phione, plus, if you accidentally defeat it, you only get one chance, so a quick re-load would be in order Whittle its health down and use an ‘Ultra Ball’ on it to make things easier Once it’s in the bag, maybe take out one of the Phione’s to reduce potential attacks on your party, still leaving two to catch The Phione’s are in the 30s for their level, so at this stage of the game, you should have no trouble catching one with an Ultra Ball When you’ve got one in the bag, finish off the remaining Phione(s) and conclude the battle scenario

That should be two more Pokemon crossed off your list and put you one step closer to a showdown with Arceus themself!

Advertisement

For even more awesome Pokemon Legends Arceus guides, take a look at these below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading