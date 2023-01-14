Where to find Murkrow & Honchcrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back a lot of returning Pokemon from past Generations, including the two Dark/Flying-types Murkrow and Honchkrow. Here’s how trainers can find them in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a Pokedex with 400 Pokemon for trainers to find and collect throughout their journey in the Paldea region.

While Generation 9 introduced plenty of new Pokemon to the series, much of the Pokedex is made up of creatures from past Generations, like Gold & Silver or Diamond & Pearl.

This includes both Murkrow and Honchkrow, who return as part of the Paldean Pokedex. Here’s how trainers can find both the Darkness Pokemon and the Big Boss Pokemon around Paldea.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to its Pokedex entry, Murkrow is only found at night, so trainers should wait til the sun sets to start searching for this tiny crow Pokemon. Thankfully, Murkrow is a common encounter and is found in many parts of Paldea.

Specifically, trainers can find Murkrow in the following areas:

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Tagtree Thicket

Asado Desert

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Montenevera

The Pokemon Company Murkrow is found abundantly around the Paldea region at night.

Where to find Honchkrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Honchkrow also only appears at night in Paldea. Additionally, Honchkrow is also found commonly around the region so it shouldn’t prove too difficult to find.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Trainers can find Honchkrow in the following areas:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area Three)

Casseroya Lake

Tagtree Thicket

Zapapico

Glaseado Mountain

Montenevera

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Murkrow is primarily found in northern Paldea during night-time.

How to evolve Murkrow in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Just like in Generation 4, Murkrow will evolve into Honchkrow when it is exposed to a Dusk Stone. Unfortunately, the Dusk Stone is one of the rarer evolution stones to get as it cannot be bought at the Delibird Presents shop.

Article continues after ad

However, there are a few ways to get one. Trainers can sometimes find Dusk Stones available at the Port Marinada auction. Additionally, trainers can find them randomly in Alfornada Cavern, Area Zero, and Dalizapa Passage.

The Pokemon Company Murkrow are only found at night in Generation 9.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Murkrow and Honchkrow in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet