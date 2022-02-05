Where to find Misdreavus & Mismagius in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players trying to complete their Hisui Pokedex may be stuck trying to find the pre-evolution of Sinnoh ghost Mismagius. Here is where to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Even though Pokemon Legends Arecus takes place in the ancient past, Game Freak has brought back many beloved characters from Diamond & Pearl to fill out the Hisui region.

Trainers trying to complete their Pokedex may be stumped trying to find Gen IV favorite Misdreavus. Here is where to find the Ghost-type and how to evolve it into Mismagius.

Where to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players looking for the Ghost-type will have to wait a while as the Pokemon doesn’t show up until the fourth area in the game. The ‘mon can only be found after obtaining Mission 11: Scaling Perilous Heights.

Advertisement

After progressing through the story far enough, you can track down Misdreavus in the Coronet Highlands. Here are the steps to find its exact location:

Head to the Coronet Highlands. After arriving at camp, speak to the Galaxy Member and rest until nighttime. Fast travel to the Moonview Arena waypoint. After spawning in, immediately turn around and walk down the canyon that sits between the Sacred Plaza and Stonetooth Rows. Trainers will immediately see a handful of Misdrevaus floating around the tombstones that line the pathway.

How to get Mismagius in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Game Freak has given Trainers a few options for obtaining Mismagius. The traditional route is using the evolution method. After catching the Ghost-type at Coronet Highlands, simply give Misdrevaus a Dusk Stone to evolve it into Mismagius. The Evolution Stone can be bought at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village or obtained through various locations outlined in our guide here.

The quickest way to get the evolution is to catch Alpha Mismagius which is located right next to Misdreavus in Coronet Highlands near the tombstones.

Advertisement

Head to Coronet Highlands. Fast travel to the Moonview Arena during nighttime. Walk into the canyon next to the Sacred Plaza and head down the hill. After seeing a few Misdreavus, you will eventually see the glowing red eyes of the Alpha Mismagius. Throw an Oran Berry on the ground in front of it and wait for it to pick up the food. Crouch and walk slowly behind it, and throw a Gigaton or Heavy Ball at its back. If it breaks out, run away and hide in the grass. Throw another Berry out and repeat the process until it stays locked in the Poke Ball

And that is where to find Misdreavus in Pokemon Legends Arceus, as well as how to evolve and catch its evolution Mismagius!

For more help on your Hisui adventures, check out some of our other guides listed below:

Best starter Pokemon | All Hisuian forms | Hisuian Pokedex | How to catch Darkrai | How to catch Shaymin | All Noble Pokemon | How to beat Frenzied Noble Pokemon | All Gift Pokemon | Mystery Gift codes | Agile & Strong Styles | Alpha Pokemon | How to get Garchomp | How to catch Lucario | All Unown locations | How to catch Eevee | Where to find Pikachu | Hisuian Growlithe & Arcanine location | How to evolve Kleavor | Sylveon evolution guide | Hisuian Voltorb location | How to get Hisuian Sliggoo & Goodra | Where to find Hisuian Zorua & Zoroark | Hisuian Braviary location | How to evolve Overqwil | How to get Hisuian Sneasel & Sneasler | Shiny hunting guide | How to get all three starters without trading