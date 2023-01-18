Where to find Meowth & Persian Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Many iconic Pokemon from Generation 1 return in Scarlet & Violet, including the Scratch Cat Pokemon Meowth and its evolution Persian. Here’s how trainers can find these two Normal-type cats in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brought back a ton of iconic Pokemon from Red & Blue like series mascots Pikachu and Eevee.

However, fans of the Pokemon anime might think of another mascot for the series, thanks to the wise-cracking member of Team Rocket, Meowth.

While Meowth doesn’t talk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet like its anime counterpart, trainers can find it and its evolution Persian fairly easily while traveling around the Paldea region. Here’s where trainers can find them in Generation 9.

Where to find Meowth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Meowth’s Pokedex entry is commonly found around cities and towns and becomes more active at night. This means that should players want an easier time finding a wild Meowth, they should begin their search once the set goes down.

Trainers can find Meowth in the following areas:

Cascarrafa

Medali

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

East Province (Area Three)

Levincia

Where to find Persian in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to its pre-evolution, Persian becomes more active at night, so players will have an easier time finding it in the wild once the sun sets. However, Persian is really only found around one general area of Paldea: West Province (Area Three).

Like Meowth, trainers may be able to find Persian just outside Cascarrafa and Medali city.

How to evolve Meowth in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike its Alolan regional form, Meowth does not require any special evolution method in order to evolve. Trainers simply need to raise it to level 28 where it will evolve into Persian.

Interestingly, players can actually get a Galarian Meowth of their own in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, though there is only one in the game. Trainers can follow our helpful guide on how to get Galarian Meowth should they want to raise the Steel-type for themselves.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Meowth and Persian in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

