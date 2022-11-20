Where to find Mareep, Flaaffy, & Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of Electric-type Pokemon to choose from including Generation 2’s Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos. Here’s everything players need to know about finding them around Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes a variety of returning Pokemon from past generations like the Electric Sheep line that starts with Mareep.

Whether Mareep is simply a favorite Pokemon or trainers just want to use a familiar face in Paldea, there are plenty of options for players to go about catching one.

Here’s everything players need to know about finding Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Mareep in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Mareep isn’t exactly rare in Paldea, players can only find it in one of the game’s Provinces. So trainers wanting to catch a Mareep should simply stick to searching in South Province Area Two.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company An easy way to find Mareep early is to follow Nemona’s instructions to leave Mesagoza through the West Gate when starting one’s journey.

Notably, Mareep can usually be found not far from Mesagoza’s western gate, as well as the open fields before entering Cortondo.

Where to find Flaaffy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unlike Mareep, its evolution Flaaffy is found in two regions of Paldea: South Province (Area Six) and West Province (Area Two).

The Pokemon Company As Mareep’s middle evolution, Flaaffy will naturally be encountered at a higher level in the wild.

However, it’s worth noting that players likely won’t find Flaaffy as early in their journey as Mareep, and it will be at a decently high level when first encountered in the wild.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, Ampharos follows in Flaaffy’s footsteps in the fact that it is also found in only two locations across Paldea. Specifically, players can find Ampharos in both South Province (Area Six) and North Province (Area One).

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company While Ampharos can be found in the wild, it is a rare encounter.

However, players looking to catch Ampharos should exercise patience, as it is a very rare encounter in the wild. As such, players may want to simply raise a Mareep or Flaaffy for an easier time.

How to evolve Mareep and Flaaffy

Like most returning Pokemon from past Generations, Mareep and Flaaffy’s evolution method has not changed since its introduction.

To evolve Mareep simply raise it to level 15. Trainers looking to evolve Flaaffy need to raise it to level 30.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos in Pokemon Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet