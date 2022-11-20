Where to find Mareep, Flaaffy, & Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has plenty of Electric-type Pokemon to choose from including Generation 2’s Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos. Here’s everything players need to know about finding them around Paldea.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes a variety of returning Pokemon from past generations like the Electric Sheep line that starts with Mareep.
Whether Mareep is simply a favorite Pokemon or trainers just want to use a familiar face in Paldea, there are plenty of options for players to go about catching one.
Here’s everything players need to know about finding Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.
Where to find Mareep in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
While Mareep isn’t exactly rare in Paldea, players can only find it in one of the game’s Provinces. So trainers wanting to catch a Mareep should simply stick to searching in South Province Area Two.
Notably, Mareep can usually be found not far from Mesagoza’s western gate, as well as the open fields before entering Cortondo.
Where to find Flaaffy in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Unlike Mareep, its evolution Flaaffy is found in two regions of Paldea: South Province (Area Six) and West Province (Area Two).
However, it’s worth noting that players likely won’t find Flaaffy as early in their journey as Mareep, and it will be at a decently high level when first encountered in the wild.
Where to find Ampharos in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Finally, Ampharos follows in Flaaffy’s footsteps in the fact that it is also found in only two locations across Paldea. Specifically, players can find Ampharos in both South Province (Area Six) and North Province (Area One).
However, players looking to catch Ampharos should exercise patience, as it is a very rare encounter in the wild. As such, players may want to simply raise a Mareep or Flaaffy for an easier time.
How to evolve Mareep and Flaaffy
Like most returning Pokemon from past Generations, Mareep and Flaaffy’s evolution method has not changed since its introduction.
To evolve Mareep simply raise it to level 15. Trainers looking to evolve Flaaffy need to raise it to level 30.
And that’s everything players need to know about finding Mareep, Flaaffy, and Ampharos in Pokemon Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
