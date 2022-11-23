Where to find Litleo & Pyroar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at sam.smith@dexerto.com

Litleo and Pyroar are both lion Pokemon who return in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here’s where to find a wild Litleo and its evolved form, Pyroar. Luckily, these lions hunt solo rather than as part of a pride, so you’ll be able to catch one with ease!

Both Litleo and Pyroar are returning Pokemon for Scarlet and Violet, prowling around the fields of Paldea and waiting to be caught. Both are dual Fire/Normal-type Pokemon that made their debut in Gen 6 of the franchise. Each Pokemon resembles a firey lion, be it a cub, a lioness, or a full flaming-maned male.

Below we’ll cover where you can catch Litleo and a Pyroar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. We’ll also cover how to evolve Litleo into the much more powerful Pyroar in the game.

The Pokemon Company Litleo is a little lion cub that evolves into a much larger lion.

Where to find Litleo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Little lion cub Litleo can be found prowling around the southeastern area of the map, with a high chance of encountering one in the fields of South Province (Area Three) in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

They are generally a low level and are quite simple to catch. As a wild Normal/Fire-type Pokemon, they can make a useful addition to your team, especially if you’ve chosen a Water or Grass starter.

Where to find Pyroar in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The evolved form of Litleo, Pyroar, is also found stalking its prey around the Dalizapa Passage and the edges of the Glaseado Mountains.

Beware if your Pokemon are weak, a wild Pyroar is likely to be a high level and can leave your team scorched.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Litleo into Pyroar in Scarlet & Violet

You can evolve your Litleo into Pyroar by training it to Level 35 and letting it evolve naturally. There are two forms of Pyroar – one for female Litleo and one for male Litleo – but they function the same in battle.

There’s a much higher chance of finding a female Litleo in the wild than a male one, so if you specifically want a male Pyroar, make sure you pay attention to gender symbols when encountering Litleo in the wild.

There are no unique items for evolving Litleo into either male or female Pyroar forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

