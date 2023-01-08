Where to find Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet feature a bunch of Held Items that are helpful in battle, including the Leftovers which heal Pokemon over time. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Leftovers in Generation 9.

Along with a slew of new gameplay elements like a fully interconnected open world, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced a variety of helpful changes to streamline older gameplay elements.

One of those gameplay elements came in regard to Held Items often used in competitive play. While older games in the series usually relegated competitive Held Items to the post-game, Generation 9 offered a much easier way to earn most Held Items much earlier.

Now, trainers can buy most Held Items after completing certain objectives or arriving at specific towns, such as the Leftovers. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find the Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are a handful of ways that players can obtain Leftovers in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Trainers can find a free, guaranteed Leftovers in Medali during each playthrough.

To find the Item Ball, locate the small amphitheater next to the Western Pokemon Center. Next, go behind the amphitheater into an alleyway where you will see a handful of food vendors. Between two of the vendors will be a normal Item Ball that holds the Leftovers.

The Pokemon Company An item ball found in an alleyway in Medali yields a free Leftovers.

Should trainers want to buy more than one Leftovers, they can purchase them at the Delibird Presents shop in Cascarrafa for 20,000. Thankfully, players can buy the Leftovers regardless of how many Gym Badges they’ve earned up to that point.

What does the Leftovers do?

The Leftovers is a Held Item that steadily restores a Pokemon’s HP after each turn in battle. Specifically, it will restore 1/16 of a Pokemon’s HP each turn.

As such, the Leftovers is an excellent item for Pokemon with high Defensive stats and high HP. Pokemon like Garganacl, Blissey, and Cetitan can make good use of this helpful item.

The Pokemon Company Leftovers can be purchased at the Delibird Presents store at Cascarrafa for 20,000 Pokedollars.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Leftovers. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

