Where to find Landorus, Thundurus & Tornadus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers exploring the Hisui region can face off against the Forces of Nature Trio. Here is where to find Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

In Pokemon Legends Arceus, the Forces of Nature trio become available in the RPG’s post-game. But you need to complete Mission 26: Seeking the Remaining Plates first in order to unlock them.

After completing the storyline, speak to Cogito in the Team Galaxy HQ to receive Request 94: Incarnate Formes of Hisui. The special quest will then cause Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus to spawn across Hisui. This guide breaks down where to find each Legendary’s hidden location.

Landorus’ location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Although Cogito gives you a hint for where to find each of the Legendaries, their exact location can be pretty hard to pin down. Even trickier is that they only spawn under certain conditions.

This is how to find Landorus:

Head to the Obsidian Fieldlands. Fast travel to the Heights Camp waypoint at the center of the map. Once there, use your Braviary mount and fly south to Ramanas Island at the very bottom of the map. Hovering over the island, look for a tornado spinning around at quick speeds. Lower yourself nearby to find Landorus.

Where to find Thundurus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Thundurus is in the Cobalt Coastlands. Unlike Landorus, it will ONLY spawn during a thunderstorm. Regular or light rain will not count and the Pokemon will not show up unless the weather conditions are met.

In order to manipulate the weather, simply go to a campsite and rest. Cycle back and forth between daytime and nightime until you see thunder. To tell if it’s a storm, go to the map and look at the icon in the upper left-hand corner – it should be a cloud symbol with a lightning bolt.

Here is the easiest way to find the Legendary:

Once you have stormy weather in the Cobalt Coastlands, use your Braviary mount and fly to Sands Reach at the east of the map. After you’ve arrived at the location, you then need to go north to the two giant pillars that rise up out of the ocean. The two horns are massive and can’t be missed. Fly a tiny bit past the horns and hover over the ocean to look for a tornado spinning across the water. Once you see the gust of wind, lower yourself towards the sea to find Thundurus.

Where to find Tornadus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Finally, Tornadus is located in the snowy terrain of the Alabaster Icelands. Game Freak has designed it so that the Legendary will only show up during a blizzard weather condition.

Similar to Thundurus, you can rest at camp to manipulate the weather. As soon as you see snowfall, go to the map and make sure the icon in the upper lefthand corner is a snow and wind symbol.

Use Braviary from the base camp to fly north to Bonechill Wastes. Once here, use your mount again to hover around the area. Look for a tornado whipping around the snow in order to find Tornadus. While the genie can move around quite a bit, this ‘mon generally stays in this section and can often be found near a rock.

How to catch Forces of Trio in Pokemon Legends

The Forces of Nature trio are easily the hardest Pokemon to catch in Legends Arceus. Not only do they violently spin around the map at record speeds, but they will also hurl massive tornados at you if you get even remotely close.

The Unova ‘mon also have a shield and need to be stunned if you take them directly on. Thankfully, there is another strategy that can trick the pesky ‘mon:

Use Braviary to fly a safe distance behind the Forces of Nature genie. Once there, use a Stealth Spray to silence your footsteps. You can craft one with 1 Hopo Berry and 3 Bugworts. After using the item, crouch and slowly sneak up behind the Legendary. Once close enough, throw your Pokemon directly at its back to break their shield. Throw it at it again to trigger a battle with it. Now that you are in a fight, try to lower its health to yellow or red and then throw an Ultra Ball. If it breaks out, don’t sweat. Make sure to keep your Pokemon healed up and throw as many Poke Balls as it takes until you finally catch it.

How to get Therian Forme Landorus, Thundurus & Tornadus

With the Forces of Nature ‘mon caught, you now need to get a level 10 Pokedex entry for Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus in order to unlock their Therian Formes. Equip the three Legendaries to your team and take them out into the wild.

The quickest way to level up their entries is to use their moves multiple times on other Pokemon. Also use Agile and Strong Styles.

How to unlock the Reveal Glass

Speak to Professor Laventon to register your Pokedex entries for Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus. With the three entries completed, now travel to Ancient Retreat and speak to Cogito. She will give you a quest to find the new Fairy-type Genie Enamorus. For a complete breakdown of where to find the new Legendary, check out our guide here. After catching Enamorus and also getting a complete Dex entry for her, speak to Cogito one last time. Now that you have all four genies, she will give you the Reveal Glass which unlocks the Forces of Nature trio’s Therian Formes. Go to the menu and use the Key Item on each genie to trigger their transformation. To return them to their Incarnate Formes, simply use it on them again.

Congratulations, you’ve now completed the game’s longest quest. You also have the brand new Forces of Nature Genie Enamorus which Game Freak designed for Pokemon Legends Arceus.

