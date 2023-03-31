Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes monsters from across the series, including Generation 7’s Komala. Here’s how trainers can find this perpetually sleeping Pokemon in the Paldea region.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet doesn’t include all 1,015 Pokemon, the Paldean Pokedex is fairly sizable with a variety of monsters from all eight past Generations making an appearance.

Even Pokemon from the more recent Generations, like Gen 7’s Alola region, are represented in the Pokedex. Pokemon like Oricorio, Bruxish, and Mudsdale are found around Paldea, roaming the mountains and oceans of the vast region.

Article continues after ad

Another one of Alola’s creatures that appear in Gen 9 is the Drowsing Pokemon, Komala, who is known for always being asleep. Here’s how trainers can find this cute koala Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Komala in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Komala is found all around the Paldea region and can be encountered during the day or night. According to its Pokedex entry, trainers can find Komala in trees around the region, meaning they can bump into trees with either Miraidon or Koraidon to shake them loose.

Article continues after ad

Trainers can find Komala in the following areas:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

South Province (Area Four)

Artazon (in or around the trees outside of the city)

East Province (Area Two)

Tagtree Thicket

West Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Komala is found all around the Paldea region and is commonly found sleeping in trees.

Does Komala evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately, Komala didn’t receive a new evolution in Generation 9, like Dunsparce and Girafarig did. This means Komala’s won’t receive any large stat boosts while it levels up.

The Pokemon Company As Komala is always asleep, it will not try to run away when approached in the wild.

Despite not having an evolution, Komala has fairly respectable base stats that make it competent in battle. It sports a healthy 115 base Attack stat and a respectable 95 base Special Defense stat. Sadly, its middling Speed, Defense, and HP stats may mean it will be knocked out quickly by stronger, fully evolved opponents.

Article continues after ad

Komala’s strongest asset is its unique ability, Comatose, which essentially gives it the Sleep status effect without the penalties. This means trainers can take advantage of niche moves like Sleep Talk and Snore, and is unaffected by moves like Yawn. Komala also can’t be afflicted with Status effects like Burn, Freeze, Paralysis, and Poison.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Komala in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Article continues after ad

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet