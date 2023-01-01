Where to find Houndour & Houndoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Houndour is one of the earlier Fire-type Pokemon that players can add to their team in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how to find Houndour and its evolution Houndoom around the Paldea region.

During the early portion of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s story, trainers encounter a pack of angry Houndour in a cave that serve as roadblocks to helping out Koraidon or Miraidon.

While some fans can technically catch a Houndour of their own through that very same cave, some may not have thought to go back and explore it freely without the guiding rails of the game’s early story beats.

If they do choose to go back and catch a Houndour of their own, it can prove very useful for two of the earliest Gym challenges in the game. Here’s how trainers can easily find Houndour and Houndoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Houndour in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As mentioned above Houndour can be found in the cave near Cabo Poco where players first meet Koraidon or Miraidon at the start of their journey. Additionally, Houndour is a fairly uncommon encounter in South Province (Area Four).

Players looking to catch Houndour in the wild should look for it during the night, as its Pokedex entry states the Dark Pokemon becomes more active when the sun goes down.

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Houndoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Houndoom also becomes more active at night. However, unlike Houndour, Houndoom is only found in North Province (Area Two).

This is usually one of the later regions that players explore over the course of their journey so those wanting to use a Houndoom on their team early may want to simply evolve Houndour themselves.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Houndour in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who’ve used Houndour in the past will be familiar with how to evolve it in Generation 9 as the method has not changed. To evolve Houndour, trainers simply need to raise it to level 24.

This shouldn’t be a problem at all, especially since both Cortondo and Artazon’s Gyms are weak to Fire-type Pokemon. Should players catch a Houndour early, it will have no trouble gaining experience in the lead-up to both Gym battles.

The Pokemon Company

And that’s everything players need to know about finding Houndour and Houndoom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

