Where to find Horsea, Seadra, Kingdra in Pokemon BDSP: Evolution method explained

These seahorse-inspired Pokemon feature an iconic design and a fair amount of utility. If you’re looking to add them to your arsenal, just follow along with our guide on where to find Horsea and Seadra and how to evolve them into Kingdra in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

Horsea and Seadra have stood out from the rest of the pack of Pokemon since the very beginning. As Generation I Pokemon, many players have no doubt become attached to their aquatic companions, but seeking them out is Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl is more of a task than you might think.

From the best places to catch Horsea and Seadra, to the unique item needed to evolve one into a Kingdra, we’ve got everything you need to know about this family’s evolution chain.

How to find Horsea in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

There are a few places to find Horsea in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl but all of them require you to have completed the Sinnoh Pokedex.

If you’ve cleared that benchmark you can find the Horsea on the waters of the Grand Underground at Fountainspring Cave, Riverbank Cave, and Still-Water Cavern.

After catching Horsea, you can optionally level it up to Lvl. 32 in order to evolve it into Seadra.

How to find Seadra in Diamond & Pearl

If you’re not planning on evolving a Horsea into a Seadra, then you’ll need to head to the waters of Route 226 in the Survival Area.

Using a Super Rod will net you the best encounter chance to find what you’re after, but a Great Rod will also do the trick if you haven’t upgraded yet.

How to get Kingdra in Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl

Kingdra is only attainable through evolution and the process to get there is a little complicated and requires the Dragon Scale item.

This special pickup can be collected from a Horsea, Seadra, Dratini, or Dragonair, but all of them have a very low percentage of carrying it.

When you do find one, you’ll either need to capture the Pokemon and give its item to the Seadra you want to evolve, or you could use Thief to steal it away without capturing.

After you’ve collected the Dragon Scale, you’ll still have to trade the equipped Seadra to someone you trust to trigger the evolution. Once that’s done simply trade back for your new Kingdra and celebrate the end of that long road.

That’s all you need to know about Horsea, Seadra, and Kingdra in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl.

