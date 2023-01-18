Where to find Hoppip, Skiploom, & Jumpluff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have plenty of returning Pokemon from Generation 2, including the Grass/Flying-type Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff. Here’s how to find them in Generation 9.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet features 400 Pokemon that trainers can catch, with many of those Pokemon coming from past Generations.

Three of those returning Pokemon include the Cottonweed family of Pokemon: Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff.

Whether the Hoppip family is a personal favorite or trainers need to catch them for Pokedex completion, there are a bunch of different areas to find these Grass/Flying-types. So, here’s everything trainers need to know about finding Hoppip and its evolutions around Paldea.

Where to find Hoppip in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

For those trainers who didn’t pick Sprigatito, Hoppip is one of the earliest Grass-type Pokemon that you can get. While it certainly doesn’t pack the same punch as Sprigatito, Grass/Flying makes for an interesting and unique type combination.

Trainers can find Hoppip in the following areas:

Cabo Poco

Los Platos

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

The Pokemon Company Hoppip is only found in southern Paldea.

Where to find Skiploom in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Skiploom can also be found in southern Paldea. However, Skiploom is mainly found in a few areas in eastern Paldea.

Namely, Skiploom is found in the following areas:

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Three)

South Province (Area Five)

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

Levincia

East Province (Area Three)

Zapapico

The Pokemon Company Skiploom is mainly found in eastern Paldea.

Where to find Jumpluff in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As the final evolution in the Hoppip line, Jumpluff is the hardest to find of the three Pokemon. Still, Jumpluff is considered a common encounter so trainers shouldn’t have trouble finding one as long as they are looking in the right spot.

Trainers can find Jumpluff in the following areas:

Alfornada

West Province (Area Three)

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

The Pokemon Company Jumpluff is most commonly found in northern Paldea.

How to evolve Hoppip in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Players who’ve used Hoppip in the past will be familiar with how it evolves, as the method to evolve it has not changed. Hoppip will evolve into Skiploom at level 18, which will evolve into Jumpluff starting at level 27.

The Pokemon Company In strong winds, Hoppip is blown around due to its low weight.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Hoppip, Skiploom, and Jumpluff in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

