Where to find Hoothoot & Noctowl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back Hoothoot and Noctowl. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.

The Generation 2 Pokemon Hoothoot and Noctowl have joined Scarlet and Violet as part of The Teal Mask DLC. The two Owl Pokemon can be found in various places throughout new area Kitakami, but they may prove challenging to find.

Here’s how to catch and evolve Hoothoot.

Where to find Hoothoot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

While Hoothoot can be found throughout most of Kitakami in rocky and grassy areas, finding one may be a bit more challenging.

Article continues after ad

Hoothoot is one of the many Pokemon that appears in trees, meaning you’ll have to use the ZL and ZR buttons to target and throw a Poke Ball at it.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Owl Pokemon only appears at night. Since Scarlet and Violet’s day-night cycle is about 72 minutes, you may have a wait about half an hour or so.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Noctowl in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Noctowl appears in the same places as Hoothoot, though less frequently.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Hoothoot into Noctowl

Evolving Hoothoot into Noctowl is simple. All you have to do is get Hoothoot to level 20 though battles or Exp. Candy.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

That’s all you need to know about Hoothoot and Noctowl. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet | What’s inside Jacq’s Egg in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? | How to evolve Applin into Dipplin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to evolve Swadloon into Leavanny in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Article continues after ad