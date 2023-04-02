Where to find Hippopotas & Hippowdon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet includes plenty of strong Ground-type Pokemon, like Generation 4’s Hippo Pokemon Hippopotas and Hippowdon. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding these monsters around Paldea.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet bring back Pokemon of all different types from past Generations, including plenty of powerful and sturdy Ground-type Pokemon.

While there are plenty of Pokemon with dual-type that include Ground, like Numel, Garchomp, and Sandygast, trainers can also find some pure Ground-types as well.

Article continues after ad

One of those pure Ground-types is Hippopotas and its evolution Hippowdon, who return from the Sinnoh region in Generation 4. Here’s how trainers can find these powerful Hippo Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Hippopotas in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

According to Hippopotas’ Pokedex entry, it is only found in one area in the Paldea region: the Asado Desert. Trainers will commonly find the Hippo Pokemon burrowing in the sand around the Asado Desert.

The Pokemon Company

Hippopotas is one of the many Pokemon that have different appearances based on their gender. Male Hippopotas eyes are colored brown and their snout and body are mostly beige. Female Hippopotas’ colors are inverted, meaning their eyes are beige and their snout and body are brown.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Hippowdon in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Hippowdon is not found naturally found in the wilds of Paldea, meaning the only way to get one is to evolve Hippopotas or receive one through trading.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Pokemon Company

Like its pre-evolution, Hippowdon has different appearances based on its gender. Male Hippowdon’s bodies are beige, while their snout, back, and legs are dark grey. In contrast, female Hippowdown’s bodies are completely grey, and their snout, back, and legs are dark grey.

How to evolve Numel in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who’ve raised Hippopotas in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl will be familiar with raising one in Gen 9, as its evolution method has not changed. To evolve Hippopotas, simply raise it to level 34.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Hippopotas and Hippowdon have different appearances based on their gender.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Hippopotas and Hippowdon in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet