There are many Legendary ‘mon hidden throughout the Hisui region. Here is where to find Heatran in Pokemon Legends Arceus and how to catch the Lava Dome Pokemon.

Although Pokemon Legends Arceus is set in Sinnoh’s ancient past, Game Freak has used the Diamond & Pearl origin story to bring back beloved Gen IV characters, including the region’s Legendaries.

One of the ‘mon making its return is the Guardian of Stark Mountain, Heatran. The rare Pokemon can only be caught following a special method. Here is everything you need to know to add the Legendary to your team.

Heatran location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Trainers searching for the Legendary will have to wait quite a bit as Heatran is not available until the post-game. In order for it to spawn, players will need to obtain Mission 22: The Plate of Firespit Island from Volo and Cogito.

The special quest is given out immediately after players defeat the main story campaign after speaking to the two NPCs. Below we will list the steps on how to find Heatran after obtaining the task.

After receiving Mission 22 from Cogito, head on out to Cobalt Coastlands. Once there, fast travel to the Firespit Island waypoint east of the map. Once on the island, walk past Warden Palina and turn left to find Pearl Clan leader Irida and Warden Iscan standing in front of a cave entrance. Speak to them and then enter the cave to find Heatran.

How to catch Heatran in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Heatran is similar to the Nobles in that you must first complete a special task before you can actually battle it. The Lava Dome Pokemon lives up to its name by having a fire shield that protects it from any damage.

Players who have already collected the Mud Ball item throughout the map should equip it before entering Heatran’s lair. If you don’t have the object, you can pick them up on the floor during the skirmish. Here are the steps on how to quickly catch the fiery Pokemon:

A fight will automatically trigger with the evolution, though the Lava Dome Pokemon will be invincible due to its fire shield. Pick up Mud Balls and hurl them at the Legendary’s shield. After striking the ‘mon a few times, its protection will break down. Now throw out your Pokemon to officially kick off a battle with it. Use super effective attacks such as Water, Ground, and Fighting-type moves to get its health down to yellow or red. Once low enough, throw out a Great Ball or Ultra Ball to catch it. If the Lava Dome Pokemon breaks out, use Potions to keep your Pokemon alive and then keep throwing out Balls to catch it.

And that’s it! Now that you’ve conquered the Legendary’s special battle, you can now add Heatran to your Pokedex and team.

