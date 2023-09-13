Where to find Grubbin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

The Alolan Bug-type Pokemon Grubbin and its Bug/Electric evolutions Charjabug and Vikavolt are back in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC. Here’s how to catch and evolve them.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has reintroduced Sun and Moon’s early-game Bug-type family in its Teal Mask DLC. Players can once again catch and train Grubbin and its evolutions, Charjabug and Vikavolt.

Vikavolt in particular is a potentially strong team member with few weaknesses thanks to its typing and ability.

Here’s how players can find a Grubbin and evolve it into Vikavolt.

Where to find Grubbin in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Grubbin can be found in grassy areas of Kitakami. The best place to look are the Wistful Fields in the west and the Timeless Woods in the northeast.

Where to find Charjabug in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Charjabug can be found in the same places as Grubbin, though it’s rarer. Since it’s green and not much larger than Grubbin, you may have some trouble spotting it.

Where to find Vikavolt in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Vikavolt cannot be found in the wild in Scarlet and Violet. Players will have to evolve a Charjabug to obtain it.

How to evolve Grubbin into Charjabug and Vikavolt

The first step to getting a Vikavolt is easy, as Grubbin evolves into Charjabug at level 20.

To evolve Charjabug into Vikavolt, players will need to use a Thunder Stone. This is much easier than the original Gen VII method, which required players to level Charjabug up at a specific location with a special magnetic field.

If you need to find a Thunder Stone, we have a handy guide on how to find all evolution items in Scarlet and Violet, including stones.

That’s all you need to know about evolving Grubbin, Charjabug, and Vikavolt. If you found that helpful, check out our other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

