Where to find Grit Dust, Pebbles & Stones in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Without EV or IV training in Pokemon Legends Arceus, players will have to collect a ton of Grit items to increase their Pokemon’s Effort Levels.

Up until Pokemon Legends Arceus, the mainline games used two different systems to determine stats. These are EVs and IVs, and players have to train both in specific ways in order to increase them efficiently.

This system can be confusing, and luckily Game Freak has done away with it in the Hisui region. Instead of two separate systems, the game introduces the Effort Level system.

These are six stat categories that trainers can increase the power of with Grit items. While you’ll get a handful throughout the game’s story, there are a few ways to farm them.

What are Grit Items in Pokemon Legends Arceus?

Grit Items are the sole way players can increase their Pokemon’s Effort Levels. Think Bottle Caps in previous games, but if they were the only way to get perfect IVs.

There are four different types of Grit items, and each one can only level up ELs to a certain extent. The list below outlines how much each Grit item can increase them:

Grit Dust – Effort Levels 1 – 3

Grit Gravel – Effort Levels 4 – 6

Grit Pebble – Effort Levels 7 – 9

Grit Rock – Effort Level 10

These can be used via the inventory screen to upgrade a Pokemon’s Speed, HP, Attack, Special Attack, Defense, and Special Defense.

How to get Grit Items in Pokemon Legends Arceus

As the tier of a Grit item increases, so does its difficulty to obtain. Players come across Grit Dust and Gravel pretty easily but will have to hunt for Pebbles and Rocks. Below is every method of obtaining each one:

Grit Dust

Releasing low-level Pokemon

Defeating Pokemon

Defeating Miss Fortune Bandits

Completing ‘What It Takes to Be Awesome’ request

Grit Gravel

Releasing low-level Pokemon

Defeating Pokemon

Defeating Miss Fortune Bandits

Exchange for Grit Dust with Zisu

Completing ‘Battling with Pachirisu’, ‘The Charm Lost in the Swamp’, ‘An Elegant Tail’, and ‘Getting Help From Machoke’ requests.

Grit Pebble

Releasing level 50+ Pokemon

Defeating Pokemon

Defeating Miss Fortune Bandits

Exchange for Grit Gravel with Zisu

Complete ‘The Bergmite Enthusiast’ request

Bonus reward for rematching Electrode, Avalugg, Palkia, and Dialga without taking damage

Grit Rock

Releasing level 60+ Pokemon

Defeating Pokemon

Defeating Miss Fortune Bandits

Exchange for Grit Pebbles with Zisu

Complete ‘Steely Lucario’, ‘On the Trail of Giratina’, and ‘A Token of Gratitude’ requests

Bonus reward for rematching Arceus without taking damage

By playing through the game normally, players will likely accumulate an abundance of Grit Dust and Gravel. And when they reach higher-level ‘mons in the late game, Pebbles and Rocks aren’t hard to come by either.

