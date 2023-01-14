Where to find Grimer & Muk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet brings back many creatures from the first Generation of games including the Sludge Pokemon Grimer and Muk. Here’s how to find these Poison types in Generation 9.

While it’s always fun to discover new Pokemon when the next mainline game comes out, some veteran players find solace in catching Pokemon they know and love from past Generations.

Thankfully for Pokemon Red & Blue fans, plenty of the original 151 return in Scarlet & Violet, like Psyduck, Venonat, and Diglett.

One of those Pokemon from Generation 1 includes the Poison-type Grimer and its evolution Muk, though some players might find them tricky to find around Paldea. Here’s how trainers can find these two Sludge Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Grimer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Grimer is actually one of the rarer Generation 1 Pokemon found in Scarlet & Violet, as it really only spawns in two locations. True to its Pokedex entry, Grimer likes living near towns and cities, so trainers can find them around the outside of both Port Marinada and Levincia.

Where to find Muk in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Unfortunately, Muk is not found naturally in the wild in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. That means the only way trainers can get it is to evolve Grimer or receive it through trade.

Additionally, it is possible to have Muk spawn as a Tera Raid encounter and catch it that way. However, the odds of that happening naturally are fairly low so trainers should not rely on that as a way to fully register it in the Pokedex.

How to evolve Grimer in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Those who have used Grimer in previous Generations are in luck as its evolution method has not changed since its introduction. To evolve Grimer into Muk, trainers simply need to raise it to level 38.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Grimer and Muk in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

