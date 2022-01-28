How to find Enamorus in Pokemon Legends Arceus & change to Therian Forme

Game Freak has introduced a new Fairy-type Forces of Nature genie in Hisui. Here’s how to find and catch Enamorus in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Even though Pokemon Legends Arceus is a Diamond & Pearl origin story, Game Freak has used the open-world RPG to introduce brand new Pokemon such as the debut of a fourth Forces of Nature genie.

Those looking to add Enamorus to their Pokedex will need to unlock her quest first through a series of challenges. This guide explains how Trainers can track down and catch the Legendary.

Where to find Enamorus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Players need to complete Mission 26: Seeking the Remaining Plates first before having access to the rare ‘mon. After completing the storyline, speak to Cogito in the Team Galaxy HQ to receive Request 94: Incarnate Formes of Hisui.

The request will then trigger the Forces of Nature trio Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus to spawn. To unlock Enamorus, you need to catch the three Unova genies and complete their Pokedex entries first. For their locations and how to catch them, check out our guide.

After taming them, you will get one final quest from Cogito that leads you to Enamorus. Here’s how to find the new Pokemon:

After catching Landorus, Thundurus, and Tornadus and completing their Pokedex entries, return to the Ancient Retreat and speak to Cogito. She will then reveal that Enamorus is located in the Crimson Mirelands. Head on over to the location. Once there, use your Hisuian Braviary mount to fly to the center of the map where the genie can be found in the Scarlet Bog. Hover over the swamp and look for a tornado of wind skipping across the muddy terrain.

How to catch Enamorus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Similar to the Forces of Nature trio, Enamorus is one of the most difficult Pokemon to catch in Legends Arceus. If you try to approach her, she will hurl tornados at you and whip around the map in a frenzy. You will also need to throw items or Poke Balls at her to stun her as she has a shield.

Thankfully, there is a much better method to catching the Legendary, outlined below:

Use your Hisuian Braviary to fly a safe distance behind Enamorus and lower yourself to the ground. Equip a Stealth Spray to silence your footsteps. You can craft one with 1 Hopo Berry and 3 Bugworts. Now crouch and slowly walk up behind the ‘mon. When you are a few inches behind her, throw a Ball directly at the Legendary’s back to force her into a battle. Due to its Fairy typing, use Steel and Poison-type moves to bring her health down quickly. After getting her HP down to yellow or red, throw an Ultra Ball. If she breaks out, don’t panic. Keep your Pokemon healed up and continue throwing Balls until you catch her.

How to get Therian Forme Enamorus in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Just like the Forces of Nature trio, Enamorus has a Therian Forme which can be unlocked after catching her. In order to get the item, however, you need to do a few extra tasks before Cogito will hand over the Reveal Glass needed to transform the Legendary.

After catching her, you need to complete the Pokedex entry for Enamorus. Equip the ‘mon to your team and battle Wild Pokemon. Repeatedly using her moves will quickly fill out her entry. Speak to Professor Laventon to register her entries until it reaches level 10. Travel back to Ancient Retreat and talk to Cogito. Now that you have all four genies and their Pokedex pages completed, she will give you the Reveal Glass. Go to the menu and use the Key Item on each one to trigger their transformations. To return them to their Incarnate Formes, simply use it on them again.

You now have the new Forces of Nature Legendary on your team. The Fairy-type is the first addition since the genie trio launched in 2010’s Black and White.

