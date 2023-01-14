Where to find Drowzee & Hypno in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

There are plenty of unsettling Pokemon in the series, but two of the original creepy monsters from Generation 1—Drowzee and Hypo—return in Scarlet & Violet. Here’s everything trainers need to know about finding the Hypnosis Pokemon in Generation 9.

The Pokemon series has a history of including creepy Pokedex entries for certain Pokemon, with the most notorious among them being both Drowzee and Hypno from Red & Blue.

While Pokemon Scarlet & Violet introduced new Pokemon with creepy Pokedex entries like Rabsca and Brambleghast, many creepy Pokemon return in Generation 9.

Two of those Pokemon are the original creepy Pokedex monsters mentioned above—Drowzee and Hypo. So, here’s how trainers can catch the two Hypnosis Pokemon in Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Drowzee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As its Pokedex entry mentions, Drowzee is only found living among the various ruins scattered around the Paldea region. Specifically, Drowzee is found primarily in southern Paldea around the ruins in South Province (Area One), South Province (Area Two), and South Province (Area Three).

The Pokemon Company Drowzee is only found living among the abandoned ruins in Paldea.

Where to find Hypno in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Hypno only lives among ruins as well. However, Hypno is primarily found in northern Paldea with one exception.

Hypno is found around the ruins in South Province (Area Six), West Province (Area Three), Tagtree Thicket, and North Province (Area Three).

However, trainers can also rarely find Hypno in certain areas of the Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero), where many Paradox Pokemon dwell.

The Pokemon Company Hypno is found around the ruins of Paldea as well as rarely in the Great Crater of Paldea.

How to evolve Drowzee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Trainers who have used Drowzee in the past will be familiar with how to evolve it, as the method has not changed since its introduction. For those who’ve never raised a Drowzee before, it will evolve into Hypno when raised to level 26.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Drowzee and Hypno in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

