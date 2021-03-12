Where to find Drifloon in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Drifloon can be easy to miss in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, especially if you don’t meet the requirements for catching it.

Diamond and Pearl is no stranger to Ghost/Flying-type Pokemon – in fact, Sinnoh is home to some extremely creepy creatures. However, Drifloon is arguably one of the most unsettling. This balloon Pokemon may not look that imposing, but it is filled with the spirits of both people and Pokemon. If that wasn’t bad scary enough, Drifloon is even known to steal children.

It’s certainly not hard to see why Drifloon made it onto our creepiest Pokedex entries of all time list. Unfortunately, you’ll need to capture this Pokemon if you wish to complete your Diamond and Pearl Pokedex. Of course, just like Munchlax and Combee, finding Drifloon can be a rather tricky feat.

How to catch Drifloon in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

This Ghost/Flying-type Pokemon can be obtained once you have defeated the Team Galactic Grunts in the Valley Windworks and obtained the Works Key. Drifloon is a static encounter, meaning you won’t be able to encounter it anywhere else.

So, before you go wasting any time running around Diamond and Pearl’s various routes, be sure to follow these steps below:

Change your game’s date to Friday during the day. Head over to Valley Windworks (Route 205). Save your game. Approach Driffloon and interact with it. Avoid using Normal-type attacks to lower its health. Capture it.

If you accidentally KO Driffloon and forgot to save before the battle, then simply reset the game’s clock and reenter the area. A new Drifloon should appear in the exact same spot. You’ll need to increase Drifloon’s level to 28 if you wish to evolve it into Drifblim.

Now that you know how to add Drifloon to your collection in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Remakes. Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.