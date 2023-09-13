Where to find Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC expansion brings with it a ton of returning Pokemon from past Generations, like Cutiefly and Ribombee. Here’s how to find and catch them in Scarlet & Violet.

Now that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC is here, trainers are discovering every new and returning Pokemon present in the expansion.

Already, old favorites like Aipom, Kantonian Vulpix, and Munchlax have appeared across Kitakami, with more to be discovered and caught.

Another returning Pokemon trainers can catch is Cutiefly, the Bug/Fairy-type from Generation 7. Here’s how trainers can catch this adorable Pokemon and evolve it into Ribombee in Scarlet & Violet’s DLC.

Where to find Cutiefly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Cutiefly is a fairly common encounter that you can stumble upon right at the start of the Teal Mask DLC. It’s found along the south, southwest, southeast, and western areas of Kitakami.

Though Cutiefly is a fairly common encounter, it can be a bit difficult to spot out in the wild thanks to its small size. Because that, trainers may even run into Cutiefly by accident while wandering around Kitakami.

Cutiefly is found in these specific areas:

Around the Bus Stop

Wistful Wilds

Mossfell Confluence

The Pokemon Company

Where to find Ribombee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like it’s pre-evolution, Ribombee is also mainly found in grassy areas. However, being an evolution, Ribombee may be a bit more difficult to find in the wild compared to Cutiefly.

Ribombee can be found around the pond in the southwest of Wistful Wilds and rarely around Mossfell Confluence.

The Pokemon Company

How to evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee

Trainers who have raised a Cutiefly in past games are in luck, as its evolution method has not changed in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

To evolve Cutiefly into Ribombee, simply raise it to level 25.

The Pokemon Company

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Cutiefly and Ribombee in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

