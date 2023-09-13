Where to find Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC brings back Generation 8’s spitting Pokemon, Cramorant. Here’s how trainers can find it around Kitakami and what ability Gulp Missile does.

A ton of Pokemon from past Generations have returned in Scarlet & Violet thanks to the Wave 1 Teal Mask DLC expansion.

Trainers who purchased the DLC can find Pokemon like Kantonian Vulpix, Timburr, and many more favorites from past games.

Another Pokemon that made its way to Gen 9 is the Flying/Water-type, Cramorant. Here’s how trainers can find this unique bird Pokemon in the Pokemon Scarlet version.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As a Water/Flying-type, Cramorant is mainly found around ponds and lakes. Specifically, trainers can find Cramorant around water in Fellhorn Gorge and Kitakami Wilds.

Article continues after ad

However, it’s important to note that Cramorant is exclusive to Scarlet version, meaning those playing Violet won’t be able to find it in the wild. Still, fans playing Violet can always trade to get a Cramorant of their own.

The Pokemon Company Cramorant is found around ponds and lakes in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask expansion.

Does Cramorant evolve in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

Unfortunately for Cramorant fans out there, the Gulp Pokemon did not receive a new evolution in Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Article continues after ad

That being said, Cramorant’s stats are relatively well-rounded for a single-stage evolution Pokemon and its Gulp Missible Ability allows it to fill a very specific niche in battle.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

What does Cramorant’s Gulp Missile ability do?

Cramorant is currently the only Pokemon in the series with the Gulp Missile Ability. When Cramorant uses Surf or Dive, it can temporarily assume two different forms: Gulping and Gorging.

Article continues after ad

Its Gulping Form goes into effect when its HP is over half full, and Cramorant will resurface with an Arrokuda in its mouth. When its HP is less than half full, it will emerge in its Gorging Form with a Pikachu in its mouth.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

After Cramorant is hit with an attack while in either form, it will spit out the Pokemon in its mouth at the opponent. Both Forms’ attacks deal a fourth of the attacker’s maximum HP and inflict a secondary effect depending on the form.

Gulping Form’s Arrokuda lowers Defense by one stage, while Gorging Form’s Pikachu can Paralyze the opponent.

Article continues after ad

And there you have it! That’s everything you need to know about finding Cramorant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Check out some more handy Pokemon Scarlet & Violet guides below:

Article continues after ad

Paldea Pokedex | Best starter Pokemon | How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet