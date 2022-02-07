Where to find Cleffa in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The adorable pink ‘mon can be added to your Hisui Pokedex if you know where to look. Here’s how to find and catch Cleffa in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Baby Pokemon were first introduced in Generation II and are pre-evolved forms of popular ‘mon such as Munchlax for Snorlax, Bonsly for Sudowoodo, and Pichu for Pikachu.

Cleffa is Clefairy’s baby form and is only found in one place in Pokemon Legends Arceus, so keep on reading if you want to find out where to snag one in the Hisui region.

Cleffa location in Pokemon Legends Arceus

The only map that the Fairy-type spawns in is the Coronet Highlands so you won’t be able to catch one until you’re about two-thirds into the game.

Once you have unlocked the area, follow the below steps to find and catch Cleffa:

Spawn into the Summit Camp at nighttime. From here, go directly south. Alternatively, you can use Sneasler to travel left from the Highlands Camp. Again, make sure it’s set to night. You will eventually reach the Fabled Spring. This is where the Baby ‘mon appears. It can appear on both sides of the river, alongside its evolution Clefairy and an Alpha Clefable. If it’s not there, you will need to go back to Jubilife Village and return to reset the spawns. Once one shows up, make sure you are very quiet. Crouch and use a Stealth Spray to surprise it behind with a Great Ball or better for the best catch chance.

Congratulations! Now you’re the proud owner of Cleffa in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

