Where to find Beldum in Diamond & Pearl - Dexerto

Beldum can be a little tricky to find in Pokemon Diamond and Pearl as there is a specific condition that needs to be met before you can encounter it in the wild.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl feature plenty of iconic Pokemon for Trainers to catch, but some are much harder to find than others. Just like Munchlax, Lucario, and Spiritomb, the Pokemon Beldum can prove difficult to find. Beldum evolves into Metang at level 20, which then evolves into Metagross at level 45.

This Pokemon is a great choice for those that want to add an incredibly strong Steel/Psychic-type to their team. While the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl remakes may look different in their design, the Pokemon roster and their catching methods will remain unchanged. This means that the requirements for obtaining Beldum will likely be the same.

If you wish to complete Diamond and Pearl’s Pokedex, then you’ll certainly need to add Beldum to your team.

How to catch Beldum in Pokemon Diamond & Pearl

Beldum can only be captured via the game’s swarm mechanic, which sees other Pokemon outside of the Sinnoh region spawn. Beldum is one such Pokemon that can only be captured via this method. In fact, Beldum has a 0% encounter rate when a Pokemon swarm isn’t active.

While you’ll still only have a 40% chance of finding Beldum when the swarm is active, it is the only way to catch Beldum in Diamond and Pearl. In order to add this elusive Pokemon to your team, simply follow all the steps below:

Beat the Pokemon League and get the National Pokedex. Fly over to Sandgem Town. Go to Dawn/Lucas’s house and speak to their sister. See if she says anything about a Beldum sighting.

As soon as any Beldum has been spotted in the wild, the girl will tell you their location and ask you to head over to Route 228. Simply hop on your bike and cycle north through Route 229, which will eventually lead you to Route 228.

You should see a patch of grass that you can wade through, so simply run through this until Beldum eventually appears. The Steel/Psychic-type will be level 53, so make sure you have plenty of Pokeballs ready.

As we stated earlier, Beldum has a 40% encounter rate, meaning it’s very likely it won’t show up on your first battle. If it doesn’t, just keep running around the tall grass until Beldum eventually appears.

Now that you know how to add Beldum to your team in Diamond and Pearl, you’ll be ready for the Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Remakes. Be sure to check out our Pokemon hub for all the latest Pokemon guides and news.