Where to find Azurill, Marill, & Azumarill in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Pokedex included a bunch of returning Pokemon, such as Generation 2’s fan-favorite Marill family. Here’s how to find Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill in Paldea.

The Marill evolutionary line of Pokemon has been a fan-favorite since its introduction in Pokemon Gold & Silver.

With the inclusion of the baby Pokemon Azurill in Generation 3 as well as the introduction of Fairy-type in Generation 6, the Marill family has changed significantly over the years.

Now, Marill and its evolutions have returned in Paldea, with Azurill being a very early encounter for players just starting out on their journey. Here’s everything players need to know about finding Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to find Azurill in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Azurill is one of the early encounters players can stumble across when first heading out of Cabo Poco. Trainers can find Azurill abundantly near ponds and rivers on their way to Los Platos.

Here are all the areas trainers can find Azurill in the wild:

Los Platos – near ponds and rivers

Mesagoza – Along the coast of the surrounding river

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two) – along the southern and northern rivers

East Province (Area Two) – along the southernmost river

The Pokemon Company Azurill is usually found at low levels and makes for a great early-game Fairy-type.

Where to find Marill in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Marill is also a fairly early encounter in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. In fact, Marill can be encountered in quite a few more locations than Azurill, so players who want to skip straight to the Water and Fairy-type middle evolution can do so easily.

Here’s where players can find Marill around Paldea:

Los Platos – rarely around the rivers nearby

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

Cascaraffa – near the waterways around the city

East Province (Area Two)

The Pokemon Company Trainers should stick to rivers and ponds if they want to find Marill quickly.

Where to find Azumarill in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Finally, Azurill is going to be the hardest of the three to find in the wild. While Azumarill isn’t a rare encounter, it’s only around the southern side of Casseroya Lake.

Similar to its pre-evolutions, Azumarill is commonly found by bodies of water, including Casseroya Lake and the rivers surrounding its southern edge.

The Pokemon Company Azumarill is only found around the Casseroya Lake area in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to evolve Azurill and Marill

Trainers who have raised Azurill and Marill in past games won’t find anything different regarding evolution in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. To evolve Azurill, simply level it up with high friendship.

To evolve Marill into its final form Azumarill, players must raise it to level 18.

The Pokemon Company Azurill starts off as a Normal/Fairy-type Pokemon but gains a Water typing after it evolves in Marill.

There are plenty of ways trainers can raise friendship in Generation 9, including making sandwiches, using Pokemon Wash, or using the Let’s Go mechanic. Additionally, older methods like walking around with a Pokemon, using it in battle, or giving it an item like a Soothe Bell will work just fine.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Azurill, Marill, and Azumarill in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

