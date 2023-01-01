Where to find Arrokuda & Barraskewda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who want a fast, hard-hitting Water-type Pokemon should look no further than Arrokuda and Barraskewda. Here’s where players can find them in the waters of the Paldea region.
Pokemon fans who enjoyed Sword & Shield will find many returning Pokemon populating the wilds of the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet.
Popular Pokemon like Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Corviknight populate the land and sky. At the same time, Water-type Pokemon like Arrokuda and its evolution Barraskewda are commonly found throughout the rivers and oceans of Generation 9.
Those who missed out on using these speedy fish Pokemon in Generation 8 can make up for it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fairly easily. Here’s how players can find both Arrokuda and Barraskewda in Generation 9.
Where to find Arrokuda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Similar to early-game Water-types like Magikarp, Arrokuda is found in various areas around the Paldea region. Of course, because it’s a fish, it’s mainly found around ponds, rivers, and seas.
Specifically, trainers can find Arrokuda in bodies of water in the following areas:
- Los Platos – the river surrounding the gates to Mesagoza
- South Province (Area One)
- South Province (Area Two)
- South Province (Area Four)
- South Province (Area Five)
- South Province (Area Six)
- South Paldean Sea
- West Province (Area One)
- West Province (Area Two)
- West Paldean Sea
- Cascarrafa
- Tagtree Thicket
- East Province (Area One)
- East Province (Area Two)
- East Province (Area Three)
- Levincia
- East Paldean Sea
Where to find Barraskewda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Like its pre-evolution, Barraskewda is found abundantly throughout the seas and rivers of Paldea. However, Barraskewda is most commonly found around northern Paldea, unlike Arrokuda.
Trainers can find Barraskewda in bodies of water throughout the following locations:
- South Province (Area Six)
- West Paldean Sea
- West Province (Area Two)
- West Province (Area Three)
- North Paldean Sea
- Glaseado Mountain
- North Province (Area One)
- North Province (Area Two)
- North Province (Area Three)
- Levincia
- East Paldean Sea
How to evolve Arrokuda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Like many Pokemon throughout the series, Arrokuda evolves into Barraskewda simply through leveling up. Once Arrokuda reaches level 26 it will evolve in Barraskewda.
Those looking for an early-game Water-type Pokemon could find a great addition to their team in the form of Arrokuda, thanks to its fairly high Speed and Attack stats. While Barraskewda may prove a bit frail in the late game, it is still an incredibly fast Water-type Pokemon with a respectable Attack stat.
And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Arrokuda and Barraskewda in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:
