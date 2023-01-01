Where to find Arrokuda & Barraskewda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers who want a fast, hard-hitting Water-type Pokemon should look no further than Arrokuda and Barraskewda. Here’s where players can find them in the waters of the Paldea region.

Pokemon fans who enjoyed Sword & Shield will find many returning Pokemon populating the wilds of the Paldea region in Scarlet & Violet.

Popular Pokemon like Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, and Corviknight populate the land and sky. At the same time, Water-type Pokemon like Arrokuda and its evolution Barraskewda are commonly found throughout the rivers and oceans of Generation 9.

Those who missed out on using these speedy fish Pokemon in Generation 8 can make up for it in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fairly easily. Here’s how players can find both Arrokuda and Barraskewda in Generation 9.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Arrokuda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to early-game Water-types like Magikarp, Arrokuda is found in various areas around the Paldea region. Of course, because it’s a fish, it’s mainly found around ponds, rivers, and seas.

Specifically, trainers can find Arrokuda in bodies of water in the following areas:

Los Platos – the river surrounding the gates to Mesagoza

South Province (Area One)

South Province (Area Two)

South Province (Area Four)

South Province (Area Five)

South Province (Area Six)

South Paldean Sea

West Province (Area One)

West Province (Area Two)

West Paldean Sea

Cascarrafa

Tagtree Thicket

East Province (Area One)

East Province (Area Two)

East Province (Area Three)

Levincia

East Paldean Sea

The Pokemon Company Arrokuda is found in a variety of different bodies of water around the Paldea region.

Where to find Barraskewda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like its pre-evolution, Barraskewda is found abundantly throughout the seas and rivers of Paldea. However, Barraskewda is most commonly found around northern Paldea, unlike Arrokuda.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Trainers can find Barraskewda in bodies of water throughout the following locations:

South Province (Area Six)

West Paldean Sea

West Province (Area Two)

West Province (Area Three)

North Paldean Sea

Glaseado Mountain

North Province (Area One)

North Province (Area Two)

North Province (Area Three)

Levincia

East Paldean Sea

The Pokemon Company Barraskewda is most commonly found in northern Paldea but can be found elsewhere as well.

How to evolve Arrokuda in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Like many Pokemon throughout the series, Arrokuda evolves into Barraskewda simply through leveling up. Once Arrokuda reaches level 26 it will evolve in Barraskewda.

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company Barraskewda is a fast physical attacking Water-type Pokemon that can prove surprisingly useful on most teams.

Those looking for an early-game Water-type Pokemon could find a great addition to their team in the form of Arrokuda, thanks to its fairly high Speed and Attack stats. While Barraskewda may prove a bit frail in the late game, it is still an incredibly fast Water-type Pokemon with a respectable Attack stat.

And that’s everything trainers need to know about finding Arrokuda and Barraskewda in Generation 9. Those looking to find out more about Pokemon Scarlet & Violet can check out our other guides below:

Where to find Noibat & Noivern in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Spiritomb in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff & Paradox Form in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Misreavus, Mismagius & Flutter Mane | How to get Delibird & Iron Bundle | How to get Makuhita, Hariyama & Iron Hands | How to get Basculin & Basculegion | Where to find Swablu & Altaria in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Sneasel, Weavile & Sneasler | Where to find Orthworm | Where to find Mimikyu in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Ditto in Scarlet & Violet | How to get Eevee & Eeveelutions in Scarlet & Violet | Where to find Fidough & Dachsbun | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet