Where to find an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If you’re wondering where to find Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, we’ve got details of the best locations for this rare evolution item right here.

Evolution Stones have been a staple of the Pokemon franchise right from the very beginning with Red & Blue on the Game Boy, although the Ice Stone only made its debut in Generation 7 games Sun & Moon.

This special item is required to evolve certain Pokemon, so if you’ve got an Ice-type Pokemon in your party that just refuses to evolve, the chances are it needs an Ice Stone to get over the final hurdle!

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find an Ice Stone in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet as well as a list of all the Pokemon that need an Ice Stone to evolve.

Where to find Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

The main way to get Ice Stones in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet is to search for sparkling Poke Balls on the ground around the Glaseado Mountain region of the Paldea map. Keep doing this until you find one.

There is one guaranteed Ice Stone location and that’s just north of the Dalizapa Passage Pokemon Center, on the very edge of a pointy rock inside the caves. You should be able to reach it by jumping.

We’ve marked the Ice Stone location on the map below:

Which Pokemon can evolve with an Ice Stone in Scarlet & Violet?

The following Pokemon need an Ice Stone in order to evolve:

Eevee into Glaceon

Cetoddle into Cetitan

Crabrawler into Crabominable

Completing these evolution processes is as simple as exposing each Pokemon to an Ice Stone. They do not need to be at a specific level in order to evolve in the game.

For more Scarlet & Violet guides, be sure to check out the following pages for all the latest:

