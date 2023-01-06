Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at philip.trahan@dexerto.com.

Repeat Balls are incredibly helpful Pokeballs to buy if players are catching many of the same Pokemon over and over again. Here’s everything trainers need to know about where to buy them in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have a variety of different Pokeballs that trainers can buy in order to help them catch the best Pokemon throughout their journey through the Paldea region.

While Pokeballs like Quick Balls and Timer Balls help trainers catch Pokemon depending on how long they’ve battled them, Repeat Balls, on the other hand, are an excellent Pokeball if trainers are trying to catch multiple of the same Pokemon, but players can’t buy them at the start of the game.

Article continues after ad

The Repeat Ball, on the other hand, is an excellent Pokeball if trainers are trying to catch multiple of the same Pokemon, but players can’t buy them at the start of the game. As such, here’s everything trainers need to know about where to buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

How to get Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Before you can purchase Repeat Balls from stores in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you’ll need to defeat three Gym Leaders. We’ve got a detailed Gym order guide that will help you tackle them in the optimal path.

The Pokemon Company Repeat Balls are great if trainers are trying to catch multiple of the same Pokemon.

You can also find the Pokeballs by picking up sparkling Poke Balls on the ground when exploring, although the chances of this happening are very slim. Players have a chance of finding Repeat Balls in the following areas: Alfornada, Asado Desert, Glaseado Mountain, Socarrat Trails, South Province (Area One) East Province (Area One), and North Province (Area One).

Article continues after ad

Where to buy Repeat Balls in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Repeat Balls can be purchased from any Poke Mart or Delibird Presents in any city once you’ve unlocked them. They cost ₽1,000 each and you can use money or LP Points to buy them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Remember that the Pokeballs only have an increased catch rate modifier if a Pokemon is registered as owned in the Pokedex. If not, the Repeat Ball will essentially act as a normal Pokeball.

The Pokemon Company Delibird Presents stores are located in Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa.

That’s everything you need to know about Repeat Balls! Check out some of our other Scarlet & Violet guides below:

How to get Marks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Are Pokemon Scarlet & Violet compatible with Pokemon Home? | Unlocking 5 & 6-star Tera Raids in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to unlock Rotom Phone cases in Scarlet & Violet | How to get all starters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | How to get Sprigatito, Floragato & Meowscarada | How to get Fuecoco, Crocalor & Skeledirge | How to get Quaxly, Quaxwell & Quaquaval | How to change clothes in Scarlet & Violet | How to co-op with friends in Scarlet & Violet | All Shiny forms in Scarlet & Violet | Sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet | Pokemon Scarlet & Violet egg breeding guide | How to get Rare Candy in Scarlet & Violet