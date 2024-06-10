Where to buy Pokemon TCG Koraidon & Miraidon ex Deluxe Battle Decks

If you’re hoping to add to your Pokemon TCG collection and pick up some powerful Paradox Pokemon cards, the new Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex Deluxe Battle Decks are worth checking out. These pre-made decks highlight the best aspects of both Legendary Pokemon.

Pokemon TCG ex Deluxe Battle Decks come with a variety of TCG accessories alongside pre-made decks. These particular boxes are listed as being suitable for intermediate players, so they’re good to look at if you have some experience playing but want to develop your skills further.

Here’s where to buy the Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex Deluxe Battle Decks, including what to expect from the products themselves. Please note – these decks come out on August 23, 2024 so the links in this article are for pre-order only.

The Pokemon Company Koraidon ex Deluxe Battle Deck with Koraidon coin.

Both the Koraidon and Miraidon boxes come with a 60-card deck that’s ready to use in a match, with the Koraidon deck including ‘mons like Sandy Shocks and Great Tusk, and the Miraidon deck including Iron Valiant and Iron Hands.

Alongside these punchy Pokemon, fans can also expect to find TCG accessories like a deck box, a themed coin, Energy cards, a playmat, counters and markers, and code cards for Pokemon TCG Live. The only key difference between the two is the featured Pokemon and overall Battle Deck aesthetic.

Currently, not many Pokemon retailers have these available for pre-order. You can pick up the Koraidon ex and Miraidon ex Deluxe Battle Decks at:

It’s important to note that the link we’ve featured here is for a randomized listing – meaning you won’t be able to pick which Paradox Pokemon you want.

If there’s a particular deck you want to add to your collection, make sure to hang on until we get closer to August. More retailers will join this line-up as we get closer to the release date, so check back for further product information and pre-order options.

For now, why not check out the Victini ex and Miraidon ex Battle Decks coming out in July this year? These decks are slightly different from the ex Deluxe Battle Decks, but they’re still worth checking out for punchy cards and useful accessories.

