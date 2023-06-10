When is the release date for the Pokemon Card 151 TCG set?

Longtime fans of the Pokemon franchise and the TCG should be very excited for this release.

The much-hyped Pokemon Card 151 TCG set is set to re-introduce fans of the franchise back to the Kanto region and the monsters that started it all.

Not to mention, the Pokemon Card 151 set will also include a well-known Psychic-type Pokemon that will be included in a box for the first time in two decades.

With the set nearing a release both an English and Japanese release, here’s a look at when Pokemon fans can expect boxes to hit stores.

When will Pokemon 151 Card TCG be releaed?

In Japan, the Pokemon Card 151 TCG set will be released on June 16. That has been confirmed by The Pokemon Company in Japan.

As far as information regarding the English release goes, we don’t have a confirmation for what it will officially be called once it ultimately does get released in the United States and other English-speaking countries.

With regards to a English release date, TCG website Pokebeach reported in June 2023 that the new card set will hit stores on September 22, about a month after Obsidian Flames.

What will be included in the set?

As the name in Japan suggests, the set will include all 151 Kanto region Pokemon in the National Pokedex, as well as a selection of Trainer cards. Additionally, secret rares and EX versions of Pokemon will be in the set.

This set will also include Kadabra, the evolution of Abra and a Pokemon that has not received a release in the TCG since 2002 and Pokemon Skyridge.

Kadabra will make its return to the TCG for the first time in 20 years in Pokemon Card 151. The reason for why Kadabra was banned from new releases was due to a lawsuit brought forward by psychic Uri Geller, who alleged that Kadabra and its spoon-bending power bore too close of a resemblance to Geller’s act.