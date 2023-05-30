When is Pokemon Home maintenance ending? Pokemon Scarlet & Violet start time

Wondering when you can get back into Pokemon Home after its maintenance period? Here’s when Pokemon Home’s down time is ending and when you can expect to jump back in.

Pokemon Home is soon coming to Scarlet & Violet, but it must first go through a series of lengthy maintenance in order to be ready for players to enjoy. So, as announced on Twitter, the game’s downtime is scheduled to be relatively long, leaving many players wondering, when is Pokemon Home maintenance ending?

So, with that in mind, here’s everything you need to know, including when the Pokemon Home maintenance is scheduled to end in your time zone.

When does Pokemon Home maintenance end?

As announced on Twitter, we know that Pokemon Home’s maintenance is scheduled to end on May 30 at 11 pm PT.

This translates to the following timezones:

May 31: 2 am EDT

May 31: 7 am BST

May 31: 8 am CEST

May 31: 3 pm JST

It’s worth noting that the post did explain “that this update could take until 5/30 at 11pm PT to complete,” meaning it could be made live earlier than this. For example, thanks to Centro Leaks, we know that for some, Pokemon Home maintenance is now over, with the Tweet explaining that “access to the app is now rolling out randomly to users. Players will need to wait until the end of the day for access.” So, it’s worth trying your game occasionally to see if you’re one of the lucky ones.

There you have it, that’s when the Pokemon Home maintenance ends. While waiting to get back into the game and enjoy its introduction to Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, take a look at some of our other Pokemon guides and content:

