When is BlackMilk x Pokemon collection coming out? Date, preorder, price

Australian clothing brand BlackMilk has announced its collaboration with the biggest media franchise in the world: Pokemon. From dresses, to bomber jackets and tanks, the collection has it all – here's everything you need to know about getting your hands on it.

Pokemon is literally the most successful media franchise of all time, pulling in over $92 billion in revenue since its creation in 1995. Its games, trading cards, movies, and more have been a hit with millions worldwide as they've fallen in love with the Catch 'Em All mechanics and adorable creatures.

There have been many collaborations with the Nintendo series, and now clothing brand BlackMilk is the latest to get a line of epic threads you'll want to cop ASAP. Here's what you need to know about securing it, including preorder details, price, and more.

Advertisement

BlackMilk x Pokemon release date & preorder

On June 11, the apparel company dropped the preview for the collaboration. It includes 33 items, including dresses, bomber jackets, pants, overalls, shorts, and more, meaning if you have the cash, you're buying a whole new Pokemon-themed wardrobe.

According to the clothing brand's website, preorders for the collection go live at 7AM AEST on June 16 – that's 2PM PST / 5PM PST / 9PM UTC on June 15, so set your alarm and get ready to go HAM on the refresh browser button.

Advertisement

The Pokémon Preview is finally here ~ https://t.co/87uNSJPiZx



What's at the top of your list?



The collection drops at 7am AEST Tues June 16.@Pokemon #blackmilkclothing pic.twitter.com/6xfQjSNcva — BlackMilk Clothing (@BlackMilkTweets) June 11, 2020

Depending on what you buy, prices range from $40.77 USD to $109.88. Our personal favorites, and no doubt many others' top picks as well, are the Pikachu and Meowth bomber jackets at $96.06. If you ever wanted to look like Ash or Team Rocket in real life, now's your chance.

As the collection is only opening up for preorders, orders won't ship straight away. According to the clothing details section, BlackMilk will aim to ship all orders by July 7, so expect to receive your new threads in the later half of the month if you're not in Australia.

Advertisement

While the collaboration seems to be primarily tailored to those who prefer more feminine attire, the bombers, tanks, and t-shirts appear to be unisex so there's definitely something for everyone.

Bookmark their collection page here, and get ready to burn a serious hole in your pocket on June 15/16 when preorders go live – good luck!